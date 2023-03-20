With one month left in the 2022-23 NHL season, the playoff races are really heating up. Valuable points are on the line every night, and the games will be more intense because of it.

At this point, only the Boston Bruins have clinched a playoff spot, but everyone else is trying to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Below is a comprehensive look at the NHL playoff picture ahead of Tuesday night's games.

Reminder of how the NHL playoff seeding works: The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, and each conference has two wild card spots. The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team. The second-place and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 53-11-5 | 105 points (x)

The Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, and they hold an 13-point edge on the Hurricanes in the race for the President's Trophy.

Points percentage: .804

Regulation wins: 46

Regulation plus overtime wins: 53

Current first-round matchup: Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 42-18-9 | 93 points

With a shootout win over the Senators on Saturday night, the Maple Leafs were able to gain a slight three-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings after the Lightning lost on Sunday.

Points percentage: .674

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 42-23-6 | 90 points

After ripping off three consecutive victories, the Lightning came up short against the Devils and were unable to keep pace with the Maple Leafs.

Points percentage: .634

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 45-15-8 | 98 points

Carolina is in a heated battle with New Jersey for the Metro Division lead, and the two teams are separated by just one point entering Monday.

Points percentage: .721

.721 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: New York Islanders

2. New Jersey Devils | 45-18-7 | 97 points

The Devils had dropped two contests to the Lightning in recent weeks, but came away with a much-needed 5-2 win over their Eastern Conference foes on Sunday.

Points percentage: .721

.721 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: New York Rangers

3. New York Rangers | 41-19-10 | 92 points

The Rangers are currently on a four-game winning streak and outscored the Penguins and Predators by a combined score of 13-0 over the weekend. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders right now.

Points percentage: .657

.657 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

Wild Card

1. New York Islanders | 36-27-8 | 80 points

The Islanders continue to play well despite not having Mathew Barzal in the lineup. New York has been victorious in five of its last seven games and has leapfrogged the Penguins for the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Points percentage: .563

.563 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

36 Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

2. Pittsburgh Penguins | 34-25-10 | 78 points

The Penguins have lost three consecutive games and have been outscored 16-6 in those losses. It's gut-check time for Pittsburgh.

Points percentage: .565

.565 Regulation wins: 25

25 Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

34 Current first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

In the Hunt

3. Florida Panthers | 35-27-7 | 77 points

The Panthers have won five of their last six games and sit just one point behind the Penguins for the second Wild Card spot in the East.

Points percentage: .558

.558 Regulation wins: 30

30 Regulation plus overtime wins: 35

35 Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Washington Capitals | 33-31-7 | 73 points

Despite dropping five of their last seven games, the Capitals are still only five points out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Points percentage: .538

.538 Regulation wins: 25

25 Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

33 Current first-round matchup: N/A

5. Buffalo Sabres | 33-30-6 | 72 points

The Sabres are on quite the skid with seven losses in their last eight contests. They're in danger of falling out of the playoff race if these struggles continue.

Points percentage: .522

.522 Regulation wins: 25

25 Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

33 Current first-round matchup: N/A

6. Ottawa Senators | 33-31-5 | 71 points

Ottawa now finds themselves seven points out of the final playoff spot after losing five in a row. Now the Senators will face the Bruins, Devils, and Lightning in three of their next four contests.

Points percentage: .514

.514 Regulation wins: 26

26 Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

33 Current first-round matchup: N/A

Western Conference

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 38-19-13 | 89 points

There are only three points separating the Stars, Wild, and Avalanche for the first place in the Central Division. The Stars did earn a much-needed overtime win over the Flames on Saturday to keep their slight lead.

Points percentage: .636

.636 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

38 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

2. Minnesota Wild | 40-22-8 | 88 points

Saturday's loss to the Bruins marked the Wild's first regulation loss since Feb. 15, which was helped them stay slightly ahead of the Avalanche for second place.

Points percentage: .629

.629 Regulation wins: 29

29 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 40-22-6 | 86 points

Despite all the injuries that the Avalanche have dealt with this season, they're still just three points out of first place in the Central Division. It also doesn't hurt that Colorado are winners of five consecutive games.

Points percentage: .632

.632 Regulation wins: 28

28 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 43-21-6 | 92 points

The Golden Knights are one of the hottest teams around with five wins over their last six games. They're looking like the most dominant team in the West right now.

Points percentage: .657

.657 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

2. Los Angeles Kings | 40-20-10 | 90 points

The Kings continue to nip at the Golden Knights' heels, but were unable to make up any ground over the weekend as they fell 3-2 in a shootout loss to the Canucks.

Points percentage: .643

.643 Regulation wins: 30

30 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

3. Edmonton Oilers | 39-23-8 | 86 points

The Oilers have looked like a much-improved team since the trade deadline. Connor McDavid has led the squad to five wins over their last six games and have climbed back into the Pacific Division race.

Points percentage: .614

.614 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

1. Seattle Kraken | 38-24-7 | 83 points

The Kraken have fallen back into a Wild Card spot after losing four of their last five games. It's going to be a fight to finish to see if Seattle qualifies for the postseason for the first time in just its second season.

Points percentage: .601

.601 Regulation wins: 30

30 Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

38 Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

2. Winnipeg Jets | 39-29-3 | 81 points

The Jets currently hold a four-point edge over the Flames for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Still, Winnipeg has tasted defeat in three of its last four games, which leaves the door open for a few teams.

Points percentage: .570

.570 Regulation wins: 29

29 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

In the Hunt

3. Calgary Flames | 31-24-15 | 77 points

Consistency has been an issue for the Flames this season, but they're still only four points out of the final Wild Card playoff spot. Even though they've dropped two of their last three games, they've earned a point in those contests with a pair of overtime losses to the Stars and lowly Coyotes.

Points percentage: .550

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31

Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Nashville Predators | 34-26-8 | 76 points

While they were sellers at the trade deadline, the Predators are still hanging around in the Wild Card race in the West. However, this group has dropped three straight games.

Points percentage: .559

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

Current first-round matchup: N/A