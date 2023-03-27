With one month left in the 2022-23 NHL season, the playoff races are really heating up. Valuable points are on the line every night, and the games will be more intense because of it.

At this point, only the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and New Jersey Devils have clinched a playoff spot, but everyone else is trying to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Below is a comprehensive look at the NHL playoff picture as it currently stands.

Reminder of how the NHL playoff seeding works: The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, and each conference has two wild card spots. The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team. The second-place and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 57-11-5 | 119 points (x)

The Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, and they hold an 16-point edge on the Hurricanes in the race for the President's Trophy.

Points percentage: .815

Regulation wins: 49

Regulation plus overtime wins: 57

Current first-round matchup: Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 44-20-9 | 97 points

Barring an epic meltdown, it appears that the Maple Leafs should be locked into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division in the East. Another first-round matchup with the Lightning will await.

Points percentage: .664

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 42-26-6 | 90 points

The Lightning are on quite a nosedive with a four-game losing streak. They'll need to get things right before the postseason rolls around in a few weeks.

Points percentage: .608

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 47-16-9 | 103 points (x)

Carolina and New Jersey are neck-in-neck for the Metropolitan Division race, but the Hurricanes did clinch a playoff berth over the weekend.

Points percentage: .715

.715 Regulation wins: 35

35 Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

47 Current first-round matchup: New York Islanders

2. New Jersey Devils | 45-18-7 | 97 points (x)

The Devils clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Senators on Saturday. New Jersey is still within striking distance of first place in the Metropolitan Division behind Carolina.

Points percentage: .721

.721 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: New York Rangers

3. New York Rangers | 43-20-10 | 96 points

The Rangers have finally found their groove with six wins across their last seven contests. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has posted just a 2.09 goals-against-average this month to lead the way.

Points percentage: .658

.658 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

Wild Card

1. New York Islanders | 37-28-9 | 83 points

The Islanders continue to hold the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. However, tough back-to-back losses now have the Penguins nipping at their heels.

Points percentage: .561

.561 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

37 Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

2. Pittsburgh Penguins | 36-27-10 | 82 points

What a difference a week makes. Over the past week, the Penguins have looked like a completely different team with victories over the Avalanche and Capitals.

Points percentage: .562

.562 Regulation wins: 27

27 Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

36 Current first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

In the Hunt

3. Florida Panthers | 36-30-7 | 79 points

The Panthers fell out of the second Wild Card spot due to the Penguins' recent hot streak, but only trail by three points with two weeks to go.

Points percentage: .541

.541 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

36 Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Buffalo Sabres | 35-31-6 | 76 points

The Sabres got a pair of much-needed wins to stay in the playoff race, but they're still six points behind the Penguins for the second Wild Card spot. It's going to be a tough road if Buffalo wants to become postseason bound.

Points percentage: .528

.528 Regulation wins: 27

27 Regulation plus overtime wins: 35

35 Current first-round matchup: N/A

5. Washington Capitals | 34-32-8 | 76 points

The Capitals continues to hang around the playoff race despite selling off a few assets at the trade deadline.

Points percentage: .514

.514 Regulation wins: 26

26 Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

34 Current first-round matchup: N/A

6. Ottawa Senators | 35-33-5 | 76 points

The Senators have just two wins over their last nine games, so it's sink-or-swim time if they want to make the playoffs.

Points percentage: .514

.514 Regulation wins: 28

28 Regulation plus overtime wins: 35

35 Current first-round matchup: N/A

Western Conference

Central Division

1. Minnesota Wild | 42-22-9 | 93 points

Just one single point separates the Wild, Avalanche, and Stars for the top spot in the Central Division. It's safe to say that this will be a seesaw battle as we come down the stretch of the regular season.

Points percentage: .637

.637 Regulation wins: 30

30 Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

42 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

2. Colorado Avalanche | 43-23-6 | 92 points

The defending Stanley Cup champions have overcome several injuries, and still have a chance to win the division crown. It's a pretty remarkable feat all things considered.

Points percentage: .639

.639 Regulation wins: 30

30 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

3. Dallas Stars | 39-20-14 | 92 points

The Stars have dropped four of their last six games, and have fallen out of the top spot in the Central. A pivotal contest against the Avalanche on Saturday awaits them later in the week.

Points percentage: .630

.630 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 46-21-6 | 98 points

The Golden Knights have gotten hot at the right time with eight wins across their last nine games. Vegas has its sights on being the top seed in the West.

Points percentage: .671

.671 Regulation wins: 34

34 Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

46 Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

2. Los Angeles Kings | 43-20-10 | 96 points

The Kings continue to give the Golden Knights a run for their money in the Pacific Division, and have been on fire offensively.

Points percentage: .658

.658 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 41-23-9 | 91 points

The Oilers have looked like a much-improved team since the trade deadline. Connor McDavid is having a season for the ages, and has led the squad to five wins over their last six games.

Points percentage: .623

.623 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

1. Seattle Kraken | 40-24-8 | 88 points

The Kraken aren't out of the Pacific Division race yet, but hold onto the top Wild Card spot for now. Either way, Seattle will be postseason bound in just its second NHL season.

Points percentage: .611

.611 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Winnipeg Jets | 41-30-3 | 85 points

The Jets currently hold a four-point edge over the Flames for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Games against Detroit and San Jose this week should help them keep that advantage.

Points percentage: .574

.574 Regulation wins: 31

31 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

In the Hunt

3. Calgary Flames | 33-26-15 | 81 points

Consistency has been an issue for the Flames this season, but they're still only four points out of the final Wild Card playoff spot. While losing three of its last five games isn't ideal, Calgary does have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way.

Points percentage: .547

Regulation wins: 27

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Nashville Predators | 36-28-8 | 80 points

While they were sellers at the trade deadline, the Predators are still hanging on by a thread in the Wild Card race. However, Nashville dropped back-to-back contests over the weekend, which didn't help their postseason chances.

Points percentage: .556

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

Current first-round matchup: N/A