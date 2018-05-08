NHL Playoffs 2018 Bracket: Capitals conquer Penguins, five teams alive for Stanley Cup Final
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
The Capitals have finally done it. It took them six games and another overtime -- but they've finally conquered the Penguins, the defending Stanley Cup champions, and are heading on to the Eastern Conference finals. The Penguins' defeat means there are just five teams left in the Stanley Cup playoffs and just one trophy to hand out.
Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.
First Round
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche (Predators win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
Second Round
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Golden Knights win series 4-2)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, and they did just that against the Blue Jackets, coming from behind to take their series. The defending champion Penguins, meanwhile, embarrassed their rivals with an 8-5 series-winning victory on Sunday.
First Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win series 4-3)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets (Capitals win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers (Penguins win series 4-2)
Second Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 2 Boston Bruins (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins (Capitals win series 4-2)
*Note: WC = wild card team
