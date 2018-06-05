NHL Playoffs 2018 Bracket: Capitals take 3-1 lead over Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

Say it out loud: The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

And what a Final it has been so far after the Capitals took a commanding 3-1 lead following a Game 6 romp in Washington, the most lopsided result so far in a series that no one saw coming pitting the the Cinderella Knights against the comeback Caps.

The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final in their very first season after punching their ticket to the championship round by defeating the juggernaut Winnipeg Jets in just five games, shocking the world in the process. Alex Ovechkin and the never-say-die Caps took down the Lightning in seven games in the East, wiping clean years of playoff disappointments.

Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who at one point held 500-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, are your Western Conference champs in their inaugural season. Who saw that coming?

The Capitals finally did it! They beat the Penguins and advance to the third round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. Tampa Bay made quick work of the Bruins and look to be the strongest team the East has to offer at this point.

*Note: WC = wild card team