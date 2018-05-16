NHL playoffs 2018 Bracket: Four teams remain in the hunt for Stanley Cup Final
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
We knew the Jets-Predators series would be a dogfight featuring two of the best teams in the Western Conference (and the entire league) and the series lived up to the hype. It was Winnipeg who came out on top, though, with a massive Game 7 win on the road in Nashville to advance to the Western Conference final.
Nashville's defeat means there are just four teams left in the NHL playoffs and just one Stanley Cup to hand out. Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
In a battle of Western Conference juggernauts, the Jets powered past the Predators in a series that went a full seven. They'll move on to face the Vegas Golden Knights, who continue to shock the world with incredible success in their inaugural season.
First Round
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche (Predators win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
Second Round
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Golden Knights win series 4-2)
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. No. 2 Winnipeg Jets (Jets win series 4-3)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The Capitals finally did it! They beat the Penguins and advance to the third round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. Tampa Bay made quick work of the Bruins and look to be the strongest team the East has to offer at this point.
First Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win series 4-3)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets (Capitals win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers (Penguins win series 4-2)
Second Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 2 Boston Bruins (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins (Capitals win series 4-2)
*Note: WC = wild card team
