NHL playoffs 2018 Bracket: Four teams remain in the hunt for Stanley Cup Final

We knew the Jets-Predators series would be a dogfight featuring two of the best teams in the Western Conference (and the entire league) and the series lived up to the hype. It was Winnipeg who came out on top, though, with a massive Game 7 win on the road in Nashville to advance to the Western Conference final.

Nashville's defeat means there are just four teams left in the NHL playoffs and just one Stanley Cup to hand out. Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket

In a battle of Western Conference juggernauts, the Jets powered past the Predators in a series that went a full seven. They'll move on to face the Vegas Golden Knights, who continue to shock the world with incredible success in their inaugural season.

First Round

Second Round

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

The Capitals finally did it! They beat the Penguins and advance to the third round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. Tampa Bay made quick work of the Bruins and look to be the strongest team the East has to offer at this point.

First Round

Second Round

*Note: WC = wild card team