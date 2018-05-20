NHL playoffs 2018 Bracket: Golden Knights earn Stanley Cup Final, three teams remain in the hunt
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
Holy smokes, the Vegas Golden Knights are going to the Stanley Cup Final in their very first season. The NHL's newest expansion team punched their ticket to the championship round by defeating the juggernaut Winnipeg Jets in just five games, shocking the world in the process.
Winnipeg's defeat means there are just three teams left in the NHL playoffs and just one Stanley Cup to hand out. Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The Vegas Golden Knights, who at one point held 500-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, are your Western Conference champs in their inaugural season. Who saw that coming?
First Round
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche (Predators win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
Second Round
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Golden Knights win series 4-2)
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. No. 2 Winnipeg Jets (Jets win series 4-3)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The Capitals finally did it! They beat the Penguins and advance to the third round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. Tampa Bay made quick work of the Bruins and look to be the strongest team the East has to offer at this point.
First Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win series 4-3)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets (Capitals win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers (Penguins win series 4-2)
Second Round
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 2 Boston Bruins (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins (Capitals win series 4-2)
Conference Finals
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 2 Winnipeg Jets (Golden Knights win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 1 Washington Capitals
*Note: WC = wild card team
