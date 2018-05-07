NHL Playoffs 2018 Bracket: Golden Knights eliminate Sharks, six teams alive for Stanley Cup Final

Seven teams, one Stanley Cup. The top-seeded Lightning were the first team into the third round of the 2018 NHL playoffs after eliminating the Boston Bruins in five games, but the Golden Knights quickly joined them after beating the Sharks in Game 6.

Who will survive to raise the greatest trophy in pro sports at the end of it all? We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for rest of the second round, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket

The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.

First round

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, and they did just that against the Blue Jackets, coming from behind to take their series. The defending champion Penguins, meanwhile, embarrassed their rivals with an 8-5 series-winning victory on Sunday.

First Round

Second Round

*Note: WC = wild card team