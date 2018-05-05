NHL Playoffs 2018: Brad Marchand just can't stop licking opponents, tongues Ryan Callahan in Game 4
The lick is becoming Marchand's go-to move to get under opponents' skin
Brad Marchand has an insatiable taste for playoff hockey.
The Bruins forward was once again spotted licking an opponent, this time during Friday's Game 4 in Boston. His latest subject of affection was Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan, and Marchand got his money's worth this time around.
The incident came in the wake of a controversial hit thrown by Marchand just a few seconds earlier. Marchand, who has a history of low-bridging, went low on Callahan in a play along the boards.
It's up for you to decide whether it was clean or not, but officials didn't call a penalty. This greatly displeased Callahan and the rest of the Lightning bench (Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper called it "the type of hit that ends careers"); Callahan tried to confront the Bruins winger, and he got a mouthful. Literally.
It's not the first time Marchand has used this tactic in the playoffs, either. During Boston's first-round series against the Maple Leafs, he tongued Leo Komarov's neck. There were some reports that Marchand received a call from the league telling him to stop licking opponents, but Marchand denied such a thing happened.
Well, now we have a reason to believe he was telling the truth. It'll be interesting to see if that call comes now.
