NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov a game-time decision for Game 3

A key contributor for the Capitals is questionable as the series heads to Washington. According to Barry Trotz, center Evgeny Kuznetsov is a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Golden Knights, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Kuznetsov is the Caps' leader in points this postseason with 25, and his absence would take a toll on the Capitals' first line.

Barry Trotz says Evgeny Kuznetsov will be a game time decision tonight — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 2, 2018

Kuznetsov left the game late in the Capitals' Game 2 win after a hip check from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb shook him up. The injury was apparently in his left arm, and is listed as an "upper body injury." In NHL terms, that could be anything from a bone bruise to a fracture.

Kuznetsov shaken up by this hit from McNabb pic.twitter.com/4TVhi285sm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 31, 2018

As for how he feels, Kuznetsov is ready to go, but he's tempering expectations. He participated in morning skate and played with the first power-play unit, according to Gulitti, but he'll only play if him playing would be beneficial.

"In these type of games you always want to play, but you have to do better for your team and you have to understand it doesn't matter who you are, what kind of player, you have to understand, 'Can you help the team or no?'" he said, per Gulitti.

Right now, all signs point to Kuznetsov playing, but we'll have to see how careful Trotz decides to play it. The series is 1-1 heading back to Washington, and the Capitals don't want to lose their newly acquired home-ice advantage. Should Kuznetsov not be ready to go, Nicklas Backstrom would likely join Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on the first line.