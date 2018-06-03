NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body injury) is a go for Game 3

The NHL points leader for the playoffs will be on the ice for the Capitals on Saturday night as the series shifts to Washington. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be playing in Game 3 against the Golden Knights, per the NHL on NBC. Kuznetsov is the NHL's top postseason scorer with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 21 games, and his absence would have taken a toll on the Capitals' first line.

Good news, @Capitals fans: Evgeny Kuznetsov is back on the ice for warmups. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/StIIYQfmlp — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2018

Kuznetsov left the game in the Capitals' Game 2 win after a hip check from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb shook him up. The injury was apparently in his left arm, and is listed as an "upper body injury." In NHL terms, that could be anything from a bone bruise to a fracture.

Kuznetsov shaken up by this hit from McNabb pic.twitter.com/4TVhi285sm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 31, 2018

Clearly, Kuznetsov's presence will boost the Capitals.. The series is 1-1 heading back to Washington, and the Capitals don't want to lose their newly acquired home-ice advantage. Kuznetsov will rejoin Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on the first line.