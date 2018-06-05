NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals overwhelm Golden Knights in Game 4, just one win from Stanley Cup
The Capitals came out firing at home, scoring four straight goals before the Knights got on the board
Three down, one to go. The Capitals are just a victory away from hoisting an elusive Stanley Cup after blasting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington scored three first-period goals and added another in the second period to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.
T.J. Oshie got the Caps on the board just 10 minutes in on the power play after using some fancy footwork to hit the puck off his skate and then off his stick into the back of the net on an assist from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov assisted on the next goal as well, scored by Tom Wilson. And Devante Smith-Pelly, who gave the Caps late insurance with his Game 3 goal, scored a near-identical goal to Oshie's in the final minute of the first.
Washington's John Carlson blasted a laser past Marc-Andre Fleury on the power play just five minutes into the second to make it 4-0,with Kuznetsov and Oshie assisting. The Capitals tried to make a game of it in the third period, with goals from James Neal and Reilly Smith cutting Washington's lead in half. But Michael Kempny scored just a little over a minute after Smith's goal, and Brett Connolly slammed the door shut with a power-play goal with just under three minutes to go.
And now all of Washington awaits an epic celebration if the Caps can close out the expansion Golden Knights back in Las Vegas on Thursday. The Knights, who had never been down in a playoff series in their inaugural season, are just hoping to avoid a gentleman's sweep by the Caps and send the series back to Washington.
For all the highlights from Monday's game, check out the recap of our live blog. Then scroll down for the Stanley Cup Final schedule, how to watch information and our staff predictions. If the live blog isn't working, click here.
How to watch
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
- Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
- Game 2: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
- Game 3: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1
- Game 4 (in Washington): Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Capitals lead series 3-1)
- Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Playoff bracket
Predictions
Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.
Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.
Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.
