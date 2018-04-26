NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals score goal just 17 seconds into Game 1 against Penguins

That was fast. Just 17 seconds into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Penguins and the Capitals, the Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his fifth goal of the postseason to put the Caps up 1-0. The goal came on a gorgeous bouncing pass for Alexander Ovechkin, who tallied his ninth point and fourth assist of the postseason. It was exactly the kind of start that the Capitals wanted against the two-time defending champions.

It was an uncharacteristically poor effort from Penguins' goalie from Matt Murray as well, but maybe he just didn't realize that things were underway yet.

The Capitals are trying to overcome their postseason demons against the Penguins, who just seem to barely escape with a win in the series whenever they play each other. The Penguins beat Washington in seven games last year, winning with a shutout in Game 7. Apparently the Caps are coming out swinging this series.

The Caps have been red-hot ever since dropping two games in overtime to start their series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since then, they've won four straight with a +8 goal differential (+9 for the time being after this goal). The Penguins are more formidable team than the Blue Jackets are on paper, and Capitals' fans likely have nightmares about their postseason meetings, but this time they're starting the series off right.