NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals’ Tom Wilson throws another borderline hit in Game 3

Another game, another controversial hit orchestrated by Tom Wilson. The Washington Capitals forward, who has a long history of playing on the line between "hard" and "dirty," escaped discipline for a hit to the head of Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 of their second-round series. As such, Wilson was in the lineup for Game 3, and he followed up with another borderline play.

During the second period of Tuesday's contest in Pittsburgh, Wilson threw a brutal check on the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese.

Another hit to the head by Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/PAiErjxNPF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 2, 2018

Head or shoulder? Up to you, but it’s borderline pic.twitter.com/V5VW9g4rFK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 2, 2018

Final look at the Wilson hit pic.twitter.com/s1YRer8VWY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 2, 2018

The brutal hit was either delivered to Aston-Reese's head/face or his shoulder, depending on your interpretation of the play. (Plenty people seemed split on social media.)

What's not debatable is the damage that the hit did to the young Penguins forward. Aston-Reese left the game with his face bloodied and battered, and after the game Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan relayed a rough diagnosis.

Sullivan said Aston-Reese has a broken jaw that will require surgery and a concussion. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 2, 2018

Some angles of the play suggest that the initial point of contact was the shoulder. It seems that's what officials believed as well, as no penalty was called on the play.

But even if Wilson did get the shoulder first, that doesn't necessarily mean he's off the hook. The league's Department of Player Safety looks for principal point of contact rather than first point of contact. Did Aston-Reese's face take enough of the contact to make it the principal point here? It's harder to argue against that knowing the extent of the damage done by the impact.

And while Wilson's skates appeared to be on the ice at the point of contact, he appears to launch up rather than through while delivering it. That could be seen as an issue for the league, as it's part of the reason that Wilson's momentum carried him into Aston-Reese's jaw.

But it's also worth noting that Wilson, who is listed at 6-foot-4, is slightly bigger than Aston-Reese (6-foot-0).

It's definitely not an open-and-shut case (nor was Wilson's hit on Dumoulin), but it has to be noted that Wilson's status as a repeat offender means that he's likely operating without benefit of the doubt at this point. The injury to Aston-Reese certainly doesn't help either.

In any case, it's clear that Wilson's close call in Game 2 hasn't caused him to play less aggressively in this series.