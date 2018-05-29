NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights live score, Game 1 updates, schedule, highlights

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Imagine telling someone at the beginning of the NHL season that the Vegas Golden Knights and the seemingly cursed Washington Capitals. And yet, here we are, two teams that have defied the odds every step of the way this year. No matter who wins this series, someone is getting their first Cup. The Golden Knights in their inaugural season, or the Capitals in their 44th year.

The Golden Knights are looking to top off one of the most amazing seasons we've seen in sports. An expansion team in today's league making the Stanley Cup Final, by any metric, should never have happened. But the Golden Knights, led by Marc-Andre Fleury in the net and Jonathan Marchessault offensively this postseason, took down the Kings, Sharks and Jets to put themselves in position to do what no one thought possible at the beginning of the season.

Then there's Washington, and if you can hear that name without thinking "Caps' year!" then you may need a jump start. The Capitals won their first three series in three equally unexpected different ways. First, they fell down 2-0 to the Blue Jackets before storming back to win in six. Then they beat the Penguins, a Herculean accomplishment for the Capitals any given year. Then they went up 2-0 on the Lightning, lost three in a row, and just when it looked like they were going to choke away a Stanley Cup Final appearance, they won their final two games to advance.

No matter who wins this series, it's a truly remarkable story on both sides.

Game 1 (in Vegas): Monday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 2 (in Vegas): Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 3 (in Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 4 (in Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.