NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights live score, Game 2 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket
What will the Caps and Golden Knights do for an encore after a thrilling Game 1?
So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.
After a thrilling start to the Stanley Cup Final, it's on to Game 2 on Monday night in Las Vegas where the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to go up 2-0 and the Washington Capitals are looking to steal a game on enemy ice and go back home with the series tied.
Game 1 featured just about everything, including a sword fight and Michael Buffer in a wild pregame ceremony, and that was before the hockey game even started. The Golden Knights delivered the crushing blow late in a game that featured four lead changes, breaking a 4-4 tie in the third period before adding another goal in the closing seconds for a 6-4 victory.
There was also some controversy, with Caps winger Tom Wilson leveling Jonathan Marchessault on a late hit which sent Marchessault into the locker room for concussion testing. Marchessault later returned after clearing tests, but the Golden Knights were adamant after the game that they thought Wilson deserved a suspension, though the NHL opted against suspending the winger who has a history of questionable hits.
Who wins Game 2 of a Stanley Cup Final that no one saw coming featuring the expansion Knights and the seemingly cursed Caps? No matter who wins this series, someone is getting their first Cup.
Follow along with our live blog for updates and scroll below for the series schedule, how to watch information and our staff predictions. If the live blog isn't working, click here.
How to watch
TV: NBC, NBCS
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
- Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
- Game 2 (in Vegas): Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)
- Game 3 (in Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)
- Game 4 (in Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Playoff bracket
Predictions
Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.
Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.
Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Golden Knights-Capitals TV schedule
These two teams have surpassed all expectations to get here, and they're four wins away from...
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
-
Vegas survivors name baby after Knights
The couple named their daughter after Reilly Smith and credited the team with helping them...
-
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game 2 picks
Stephen Oh is 31-8 when picking Washington or Vegas
-
Tom Wilson reportedly avoids suspension
Wilson was called for interference after blindsiding Marchessault well after a pass
-
2018 NHL playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's how we went from 16 teams to just two in the 2018 NHL playoffs