NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights live score, Game 3 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket

Capitals fans went bonkers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night -- and there wasn't even a hockey game being played on the ice. The Caps were nearly 2,500 miles away, in Las Vegas, holding off the Golden Knights for their first win in a Stanley Cup Final game in 44 years of existence.

It took one of the greatest saves in NHL postseason history from Braden Holtby to preserve the 3-2 win in Game 2 and send the series back to Washington for Game 3. Alex Ovechkin and the Comeback Caps, who've overcome years of playoff disappointments with this magical march to the Stanley Cup Final, are carrying the hopes of a city that hasn't seen one of its major pro teams play for a championship since 1998, the last time the Capitals were in the Stanley Cup Final, where they were swept by the Detroit Red Wings.

The biggest question mark entering Saturday night's game is whether center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who left Game 2 with an arm injury in the first period, will play. Kuznetsov, who plays on Washington's top line with Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, is the NHL's top postseason scorer with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 21 games, did take part in an optional practice on Friday.

Washington is just 4-5 at home in the playoffs. Who wins Game 3 of a Stanley Cup Final that no one saw coming featuring the expansion Knights and the seemingly cursed Caps? One way or the other, one franchise is getting its first Cup.

How to watch

TV: NBC, NBCS

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

(All times ET)

Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 Game 3 (in Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 4 (in Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.