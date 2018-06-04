NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights live score, Game 4 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket

The Golden Knights will try to reclaim home ice advantage on Monday with a win over the Capitals in Washington as they head into Game 4 down 2-1 in the series. Powered by a stellar first line of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, the Capitals are firing on all cylinders. After dropping Game 1 in a 6-4 track meet, the Capitals have won Games 2 and 3, and they now find themselves just two wins away from the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights won't go quietly. This is the first time Vegas has trailed in a series all postseason, so we'll see how the team can handle adversity in a must-win game. They can reset the series to a Best of 3 heading back to Vegas with a win, but with Kuznetsov and Ovechkin playing the way that they have been, that'll be no mean feat.

Predictions

Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.