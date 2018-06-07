NHL playoffs 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights one of NHL's top-selling Stanley Cup Finals

One of the most improbable Stanley Cup Finals in recent NHL history has been selling tickets at one of the best rates in recent NHL history.

That's according to StubHub, which told CBSSports.com on Thursday that the Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights series has already outsold every other Stanley Cup Final since the ticket marketplace started reselling championship game admission.

The story behind the Final has been unique, to say the least, with the Capitals overcoming second-round woes to reach their first title series in two decades and the Golden Knights dominating the Western Conference with expansion draft picks in their first season as a real team. And fans have flocked to see the two sides clash in D.C. and Las Vegas, with StubHub ticket sales six percent higher than in 2014, when the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings became the marketplace's best-selling Stanley Cup Final.

"The 2018 Stanley Cup Final will be the most popular NHL Final ever on StubHub," the marketplace said, noting that it has sold tickets to fans from "every state and 21 different countries."

Here's a look at how StubHub sales have fluctuated over the last six Finals: