NHL Playoffs 2018: Capitals win Game 2 to even Stanley Cup Final with Golden Knights, score, highlights

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The comeback Capitals continue to be road warriors in these NHL playoffs, and after holding off the Golden Knights in a frantic third period Wednesday night in Las Vegas for a 3-2 win, we've officially got ourselves a series in this Stanley Cup Final.

The series now heads to Washington tied 1-1. Alexander Ovechkin notched his first Stanley Cup goal in his storied NHL career in the second period, giving the Caps a lead they wouldn't surrender.

Alex Ovechkin gets his first Stanley Cup Final goal pic.twitter.com/dCgSRPYz9J — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 31, 2018

It wasn't the scoring fest that was Monday's Stanley Cup opener, which saw 10 goals and four lead changes in a 6-4 Golden Knights' win, but it didn't lack for drama all the way to the finish.

Who wins Game 3 of a Stanley Cup Final that no one saw coming featuring the expansion Knights and the seemingly cursed Caps? One way or the other, one franchise is getting its first Cup.

You can relive all the highlights from Wednesday's game in our live blog below, and scroll down for the Stanley Cup Final schedule, how to watch information and our staff predictions. If the live blog isn't working, click here.

How to watch

TV: NBC, NBCS

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4



Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4 Game 2: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2

Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 Game 3 (in Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 4 (in Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Playoff bracket

CBSSports.com illustration by Mike Meredith

Predictions





Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.