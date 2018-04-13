NHL Playoffs 2018: Flyers likely to stick with struggling G Brian Elliott in Game 2 vs. Penguins

There's only so much you can do after a 7-0 shellacking at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

So the Philadelphia Flyers aren't doing a single thing.

Well, kind of. Two days after their embarrassing Game 1 loss at the hands of the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flyers aren't expected to unveil any changes to their lineup for Friday night's rematch, as Philly.com's Sam Carchidi reported, and that includes in net, where veteran Brian Elliott surrendered five scores on 19 shots by midway through the second period of Wednesday's first-round opener.

NHL.com's Dan Rosen echoed that notion, saying Flyers coach Dave Hakstol "wasn't more or less apt to make lineup changes" despite the team's poor showing to start the series.

Deadline trade acquisition Petr Mrazek, who went 6-6-3 with Philadelphia after arriving from the Detroit Red Wings, would be the obvious alternative in goal, but anyone under the impression that his presence alone would significantly tilt the scales is probably a little too hopeful. That's not only because Mrazek allowed two goals of his own after replacing Elliott during Game 1 but because, more important, the Flyers as a whole were a letdown Wednesday. Take one look at how their blue line performed, and you would be hard pressed to believe anyone could guard the net if that performance keeps up.

And yet, still, there might be added pressure to turn to Mrazek if Game 2 even begins to look like the first Pens rout. As Carchidi pointed out, Mrazek was solid in the postseason for the Red Wings, whereas Elliott struggled even more so than usual against Pittsburgh, posting a 6.42 goals-against average with an .835 save percentage vs. the Penguins this season.