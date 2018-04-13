NHL Playoffs 2018: Friday highlights, scores, updates, news, schedule for TV, streaming

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs continues Friday with a couple of underdogs trying to scrap for new life in their rivalry series to start the postseason.

On Wednesday, things got underway with the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins rolling all over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Vegas Golden Knights shutting out the Los Angeles Kings and the Minnesota Wild falling at the young hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Thursday, with the rest of the series kicking off, we got big nights from the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, an overtime collapse by the Washington Capitals and a physical 3-0 victory by the San Jose Sharks over the hot Anaheim Ducks.

Now, the Flyers and Penguins are back with Philly looking for revenge -- apparently with Brian Elliott still in net. The Jets will look to pad their lead and advance for a shot at a showdown with either the Predators or Avalanche. And the Golden Knights will try to extend their historic season with another victory over L.A.

Here, we have everything you need to follow along. Keep on scrolling for Friday night's schedule, game-by-game updates and odds/predictions for the entire postseason.

Friday's full schedule

Kings' Drew Doughty suspended for Game 1 hit

When Los Angeles tries to even up its series with the Golden Knights, it will be without Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman Drew Doughty, who will be serving a one-game suspension for his hit to the head of Vegas' William Carrier in Game 1. Doughty has already called the punishment "BS" and had been dealing with shoves from Carrier for much of his 28:02 on the ice Wednesday, but his disregard for the puck during the fateful check will leave an already depleted Kings blue line even more vulnerable.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games

Who should you be cheering for this postseason?

Who's going to win Friday's games?

Odds for each series

