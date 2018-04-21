NHL Playoffs 2018 Friday schedule, scores, updates, news, odds highlights: Flyers score late to survive, Wild on brink

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The Philadelphia Flyers will play in a Game 6 after getting a late goal Friday night to beat the Penguins, 3-2. In Friday's other two games, the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche face do-or-die scenarios as well, with the Winnipeg Jets and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators one victory away from moving on to the second round of the 2018 bracket.

The Avs, despite playing tough and preventing Nashville from sealing a sweep thanks to a Game 3 "W," face long odds to upset the Predators, who are 2-0 all-time when they're up 3-1.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need for tonight's action:

Friday's full schedule

Live updates

Flyers force Game 6 with late goal

It took the Flyers 17:29 of grinding, but they finally got on the board in the first period on a wicked one-timer wrist shot from Claude Giroux for his first goal of the series. The Flyers got off to the perfect start, drawing a penalty after a strong stretch of pressure and then killing a penalty of their own while the Penguins struggled to get any momentum. Michael Neuvirth started strong for the Flyers, making a few saves, and the team looks like it's clicking outside of a silly penalty that the Penguins couldn't capitalize on.

Claude Giroux first goal vs Penguins in 9 games this year pic.twitter.com/paKfPVsleb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 20, 2018

For Giroux, the goal snaps an 11-game streak without a goal, which should be a huge confidence booster for not only Giroux, but the entire team.

The Penguins also got a scare when one of their stars Evgeni Malkin stayed on the ice after the Flyers' Jori Lehtera fell on his leg. Malkin returned to the game in the second period.

The Penguins' equalizer came at 12 minutes when when Bryan Rust nudged a wraparound goal past the skate of Neuvirth, who had hung on by the skin of his teeth for the previous five minutes after a slashing penalty from Shayne Gostisbehere put the Penguins on the attack in the power play. Neuvirth made a few nice -- if dangerous -- saves, but he couldn't hold the lead after losing Rust behind the net.

A sick wraparound from Bryan Rust ties the game in Pittsburgh! 😵



Watch the #StanleyCupPlayoffs here: https://t.co/C3ydDHK9Sx pic.twitter.com/2nkWA8LsdQ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 21, 2018

Rust now has nine goals in 16 elimination games for Penguins, and he continued to live up to his clutch reputation with the tying goal on Friday. Slightly under five minutes later, the Penguins scored again on a goal where everything went wrong for the Flyers. A turnover led to a rush for Pittsburgh and Jake Guentzel rifled a shot past Neuvirth, who just seemed to lose the puck off the stick. The momentum change within PPG Paints Arena was palpable and it looked like the Flyers were in trouble down 2-1, and a penalty did nothing to assuage those concerns.

However, Valtteri Filppula scored a goal shorthanded for his second point of the game on a rare rebound off of Matt Murray. Filppula has been excellent on the first line for the Flyers, and right now he's the difference between the Flyers trailing 2-0 and keeping this game tied. The Flyers are fighting for all they're worth, and the gravity of this game is apparent after two periods tied 2-2. Heading into the third period, neither team can quite pull away, as the Flyers fight for their season and the Penguins try to put them away.

Filppula ties it shorthanded! pic.twitter.com/yBmcQUXgtH — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) April 21, 2018

After a long, arduous third period, the Flyers finally broke the tie on a goal by the injured Sean Couturier, who got significantly less ice-time than he normally does. Couturier's shot was a snipe from the blue line the went through the entire defense, and Murray never found it. Neuvirth then made an unbelievable save to maintain the lead, and an empty netter from the Flyers at 19:42 sealed the win for the Philadelphia. Couturier's goal came at 18:45 at the tail end of a relentless Flyers attack. These teams will head back to Philly as the Penguins try again to clinch, and the Flyers try to force a deciding Game 7 in what was easily the best game of the series.

Sean Couturier scores to give the Flyers a late lead. Brian Dumoulin feels betrayed by his shin pad pic.twitter.com/KLN5Lbt0Wd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2018

Neuvirth robs Crosby to preserve the Flyers lead, because why not pic.twitter.com/dlW14voQAP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2018

The Flyers seemed to know that if this game went into overtime, it would be a huge momentum swing in favor of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh finished 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Flyers went just 0-for-1 in a game that saw a ton of 4-on-4 hockey. It was tough and physical, and far from Neuvirth's best game. But in the end, he came up clutch to keep the Flyers in the series, and that's why he got the start.

Jets stun Wild with early throttling

The Minnesota Wild are facing a do-or-die Game 5 in Winnipeg and, boy, things are not going their way.

The Jets have poured it on early, starting with a goal from Jacob Trouba just 31 seconds into the game.

Winnipeg's relentless attack just kept coming, too. They scored four goals on their first 10 shots of the first period, chasing Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk after just 12 minutes of action.

To say things aren't looking good for Minny right now would be the largest understatement in the history of understatements.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games

Just look here for a complete TV and game schedule.

Odds for each series



The experts at SportsLine have run simulations and have your betting odds for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Both conferences have genuinely interesting sleepers and matchups. You can find all of those odds here.