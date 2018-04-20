NHL Playoffs 2018 Friday schedule, scores, updates, news, odds highlights: Jets, Penguins, Predators try to advance

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

It's do-or-die time for three different teams on Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of elimination. But that also means three other teams -- the Winnipeg Jets, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators and defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins -- are one victory away from moving on to the second round of the 2018 bracket.

The Pens have thoroughly dominated their Metropolitan Division rivals outside of a 5-1 Game 2 loss, with Matt Murray coming off a stout performance in the net and the Flyers looking to steal a game at PPG Paints Arena, where Pittsburgh has lost just eight of its last 28 playoff games under Mike Sullivan. The Wild, meanwhile, have had no answer for Patrik Laine and Winnipeg's high-flying offense and are now without Zach Parise. And the Avs, despite playing tough and preventing Nashville from sealing a sweep thanks to a Game 3 "W," face long odds to upset the Predators, who are 2-0 all-time when they're up 3-1.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need for tonight's action:

Friday's full schedule

Live updates

Stay tuned for updates on Thursday's games.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games



Just look here for a complete TV and game schedule.

Odds for each series



The experts at SportsLine have run simulations and have your betting odds for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Both conferences have genuinely interesting sleepers and matchups. You can find all of those odds here.