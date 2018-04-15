NHL Playoffs 2018: Full TV schedule, results scores, odds for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The Stanley Cup playoffs: It's the best two months in sports, and you're not going to want to miss a moment, so start growing that playoff beard. Sixteen teams are vying for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup, and -- as always -- it promises to be an entertaining and intense battle to the finish.

Below you'll find the full playoff schedule (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

* - If necessary

Opening round

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday, April 12

Friday, April 13

Saturday, April 14

Sunday, April 15

Monday, April 16

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports,



Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports



Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports



Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN1, TVA Sports



Tuesday, April 17

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports



Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports



Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports



Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports



Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- GOLF, SN, TVA Sports



Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports



Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, TVA Sports



Thursday, April 19

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN



Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports



*Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- TBD



Friday, April 20

*Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD



*Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD



*Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD



*San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD



Saturday, April 21

*Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD



*New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD



*Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD



*Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, TBD



Sunday, April 22

*Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, TBD



*Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TBD



*Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, TBD



*Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, TBD



Monday, April 23

*Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD



*Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD



*Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD



*Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, TBD



Tuesday, April 24

*Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD



*Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD



*San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD



Wednesday, April 25

*Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD



*New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD



*Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD



*Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD



