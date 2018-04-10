NHL Playoffs 2018: Full TV schedule, results, scores, odds for first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
After a long, grueling NHL season, the Stanley Cup playoffs are set to get underway this week. Sixteen teams will vie for a shot at glory and getting their names etched on the Stanley Cup, and -- as always -- it promises to be an entertaining and intense battle to the finish.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
* - If necessary
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
- Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
- Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Thursday, April 12
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
- New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. -- NHL Network, SN, TVA Sports
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN360, TVA Sports
- Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
- San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. -- USA, SN360, TVA Sports
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
- Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
- Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Saturday, April 14
- New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports
- Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
- San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
- Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
- Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Monday, April 16
- Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports,
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
- Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
- Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN1, TVA Sports
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
- Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
- Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- GOLF, SN, TVA Sports
- Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
- Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, TVA Sports
Thursday, April 19
- Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
- Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
- *Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- TBD
Friday, April 20
- *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
- *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD
- *Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD
- *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD
Saturday, April 21
- *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
- *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
- *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
- *Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, TBD
Sunday, April 22
- *Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, TBD
- *Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TBD
- *Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, TBD
- *Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, TBD
Monday, April 23
- *Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD
- *Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD
- *Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD
- *Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, TBD
Tuesday, April 24
- *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
- *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD
- *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
- *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
- *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
- *Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD
NHL Playoffs odds
Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.
