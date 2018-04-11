NHL Playoffs 2018: Full TV schedule, scores, results, odds for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs

It's the best two months in sports and it starts Wednesday. Yes, the Stanley Cup playoffs are finally here. Sixteen teams will vie for a shot at glory and getting their names etched on the Stanley Cup, and -- as always -- it promises to be an entertaining and intense battle to the finish. 

Below you'll find the full playoff schedule (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN  
Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

* - If necessary

Opening round

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday, April 12

Friday, April 13

  • Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
  • Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
  • Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 14

  • New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports
  • Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
  • Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
  • San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 15

  • Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
  • Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
  • Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
  • Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, April 16

  • Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, 
  • Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
  • Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
  • Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. -- CNBC, SN1, TVA Sports

Tuesday, April 17

  • Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
  • Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. -- CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
  • Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, April 18

  • Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
  • Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. -- GOLF, SN, TVA Sports
  • Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
  • Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, TVA Sports

Thursday, April 19

  • Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
  • Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
  • *Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- TBD

Friday, April 20

  • *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
  • *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD 
  • *Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD
  • *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD

Saturday, April 21

  • *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
  • *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
  • *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
  • *Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, TBD

Sunday, April 22

  • *Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, TBD
  • *Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TBD
  • *Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, TBD
  • *Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, TBD

Monday, April 23

  • *Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD
  • *Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD
  • *Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD
  • *Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, TBD

Tuesday, April 24

  • *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
  • *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD
  • *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD

Wednesday, April 25

  • *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
  • *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
  • *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
  • *Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD

NHL Playoffs odds

Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.  

