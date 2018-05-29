NHL Playoffs 2018: Golden Knights outlast Capitals in epic Game 1, final score, highlights

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Vegas definitely made the right call getting Michael Buffer to announce the lineups for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals. This was a heavyweight slugfest from start to finish, with four lead changes and 10 goals. The Golden Knights delivered the crushing blow late in the third period to break a 4-4 tie before adding another goal in the closing seconds for a 6-4 victory.

It was a game that outdid the wildest pregame show yet in Vegas, with Buffer announcing the players following an intro that channeled "Game of Thrones" and included flying actors and a catapult. Yes, a catapult. It was the perfect way to launch a Stanley Cup Final that no one saw coming featuring the expansion Knights and the seemingly cursed Caps.

No matter who wins this series, someone is getting their first Cup, with the Golden Knights taking the first step Monday night.

Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4



Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4 Game 2 (in Vegas): Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 3 (in Washington): Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS)

Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (NBCS) Game 4 (in Washington): Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Predictions







Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.