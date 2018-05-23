NHL playoffs 2018: Here’s how oddsmakers predict Capitals vs. Lightning Game 7 will play out

It's do-or-die time for the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, who will face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The winner will advance to play the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, on a historic roll, in the Stanley Cup Final -- something . The loser will go home, joining the 13 other playoff contenders left by the wayside of this year's race for the Cup. And for either side, a victory would be paramount not only for the opportunity to play for a title but to sufficiently rebound from 2017, when the Lightning missed the postseason altogether and the Capitals fell short before the conference finals for the umpteenth time of the last two decades.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, Washington saw its Cup hopes nearly evaporate thanks to three straight Lightning strikes, and yet its 3-0 shutout win in Game 6 has the Caps with new life and a shot to get back to the Final for the first time since 1998.

But Vegas (not the Golden Knights) is still skeptical.

In the latest Game 7 odds released by Bovada on Wednesday morning, the Lightning were still the clear-cut favorites to take the series and move on to the Stanley Cup Final:

Lightning: -160

Capitals: +125

The Lightning are also favored to score first, and the odds are very much in favor of whichever team lights the lamp first, whereas Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is projected to save something like 30 shots against Washington:

Team to score first in the game

Washington Capitals +105 (21/20)

Tampa Bay Lightning -135 (20/27)

Team scoring first wins the game?

Yes -220 (5/11)

No +180 (9/5)

Margin of Victory - 60 Mins

Tie - FT 13/5

Washington Capitals by 1 goal - FT 6/1

Washington Capitals by 2 goals - FT 17/2

Washington Capitals by 3 or more goals - FT 26/5

Tampa Bay Lightning by 1 goal - FT 11/2

Tampa Bay Lightning by 2 goals - FT 13/2

Tampa Bay Lightning by 3 or more goals - FT 3/1

Will the game go to Overtime?

Yes +260 (13/5)

No -380 (5/19)

Total saves in the game – Brandon Holtby (WAS)

Over/Under 27

Total saves in the game – Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB)

Over/Under 30½