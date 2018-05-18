NHL Playoffs 2018: Here's why Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Blake Wheeler's ear during scrum
The Vegas Golden Knights goalie felt nothing but love for his opponents in Game 3
Dustin Byfuglien may have single-handedly owned a scrum during Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, but it was Marc-Andre Fleury who tried his best to keep the fight light-hearted.
There's not really any other way to explain why the Vegas goalie and former Pittsburgh Penguins fan favorite contributed to the scuffle with ... a tickle of Jets forward Blake Wheeler's ear.
When asked after Wednesday's game for his own explanation, according to Steve DelVecchio, Fleury apparently gave little reason except he felt like "having a smile" during a moment of chaos.
What can we deduct from that? Either the Golden Knights net-minder just likes watching the world burn a la the Joker, he doesn't care for fighting or, most likely, he was just happy with how Wednesday's affair -- a 4-2 victory for Vegas to give his team a 2-1 conference finals lead -- played out.
Fleury and the Golden Knights will try to take one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final in Game 4 on Friday, with the puck set to drop at 8 p.m. ET.
