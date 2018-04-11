NHL playoffs 2018: LIVE updates, scores, schedule for Penguins-Flyers, Wild-Jets, Kings-Golden Knights

After the grind of the regular season, the NHL playoffs are finally here. Six teams are in action Wednesday night for what promises to be a wild ride to the Stanley Cup. First up is the Flyers vs. the Penguins, the defending Cup champs, and the Jets vs. Wild, followed by a West Coast palate cleanser between the Kings and the Golden Knights.

There's definitely a lot going on, as we try to get a gauge on how these teams will fare. In some cases, it's experience vs. talent, whereas in others, it's just teams trying to play spoiler. So who will win the ever-important Game 1 in each series? Scroll down for Wednesday's schedule, our updating live blog, picks, predictions and injury reports.

NHL schedule for Wednesday, Apr. 11

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker / Preview

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker / Preview

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker / Preview

Live updates

Injury reports

As with any playoff series, every team is at least a little banged up heading into the postseason. Here's a look at the teams battling those injuries tonight.

Flyers vs. Penguins

(PHI) Michael Neuvirth -- Goalie -- Questionable with lower body injury

(PIT) Derick Brassard -- Center -- Questionable with groin injury

Wild vs. Jets

(MIN) Gustav Olofsson -- Defense -- Questionable with upper body injury

(MIN) Jared Spurgeon -- Defense -- Questionable with hamstring injury

(WPG) Toby Enstrom -- Defense -- Out with lower body injury

(WPG) Matt Hendricks -- Center -- Out with lower body injury, scratched

(WPG) Dmitry Kulikov -- Defense -- Out with back injury

(WPG) Jacob Trouba -- Defense -- Probable on injured ankle

Kings vs. Golden Knights

(LA) Derek Forbort -- Defense -- Out with lower body injury

(LA) Alex Iafallo -- Center -- Probable with lower body injury

(LA) Torrey Mitchell -- Center -- Questionable with illness

(LA) Jake Muzzin -- Defense -- Quesitonable with upper body injury

(VGK) Jonathan Marchessault -- Center/Wing -- Will play with undisclosed injury

(VGK) David Perron -- Wing -- Probably with undisclosed injury

(VGK) Luca Sbisa -- Defense -- Questionable with hand injury



