NHL Playoffs 2018 LIVE updates, scores, schedule: Kings and Golden Knights clash, Penguins blank Flyers, Jets edge Wild

The NHL playoffs are finally here, and six teams are in action Wednesday night for what promises to be a wild ride to the Stanley Cup. First up is the Flyers vs. the Penguins, the defending Cup champs, and the Jets vs. Wild, followed by a West Coast palate cleanser between the Kings and the Golden Knights.

There's definitely a lot going on, as we try to get a gauge on how these teams will fare. In some cases, it's experience vs. talent, whereas in others, it's just teams trying to play spoiler. So who will win the ever-important Game 1 in each series? Scroll down for Wednesday's schedule, scores, our updating live blog, picks, predictions and injury reports.

NHL schedule, results for Wednesday, Apr. 11

Live updates

Jets get first playoff win in franchise history

Well, you know, the Jets 2.0.

Winnipeg edged out Minnesota 3-2 in their series-opener, giving the organization its first-ever postseason win dating back to their days as the Atlanta Thrashers. (They had been swept in their previous two playoff series.) The Jets got goals from Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Joe Morrow -- all three scoring their first career playoff goal.

Patrik Laine’s first career playoff goal pic.twitter.com/odxA7hSUfC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

Winnipeg is an offensive force and had a great regular season, which is why a lot of people are picking them to take this series rather quickly. But, for what it's worth, Minnesota battled throughout this one and it was a pretty tight, physical game until the end. With that being said, the Jets doubled the Wild's shots on net (40-20) and it was a promising start to what they're hoping is a deep playoff run.

Crosby nets hat trick, Penguins get off to hot start vs. Flyers



It appears Philadelphia wasn't quite ready for the back-to-back champs in the opening game of their series on Wednesday, as the Penguins came out of the gate hot and thumped the Flyers with a 7-0 blowout. The Pens scored three goals on their first 10 shots of the game, with the best of those three coming off the stick of Evgeni Malkin, who beat Brian Elliott with a backhander from inside the right faceoff circle.

Malkin goes backhand on Elliott pic.twitter.com/6ylZF2dpvy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 11, 2018

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott didn't get much help from his defense, but his showing in the opening period of the series certainly left a lot to be desired for Philly fans. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the second period after Sidney Crosby scored Pittsburgh's fifth goal. That goal came on a gorgeous mid-air swat by Crosby, who is just completely unfair when it comes to hand-eye coordination.

The ol’ Crosby mid-air special pic.twitter.com/qV1W68RMOt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

That was Crosby's first of three goals on the night, and he only needed four shots to complete the hat trick. The mid-air goal may not have even been his best, because...well, look at this redirect.

Crosby caps the hat trick with a sick redirect in front pic.twitter.com/EhTQLQQj6U — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

I have watched this replay numerous times and still can't really comprehend it. Crosby's tip so nonchalant and at such a weird angle, yet the velocity on the redirect is staggering and it's perfectly placed off the iron and in. Sometimes the dude is just a straight-up cheat code.

Obviously, this is just the first game of the playoffs but, man, there's not much to feel good about if you're a Philadelphia fan. Crosby is in God Mode already, the Flyers' defense was a mess, and Elliott looked atrocious. Not a great start for the guys in orange.

