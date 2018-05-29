NHL Playoffs 2018: Michael Buffer announces lineups in wild Vegas Stanley Cup Final pregame show

The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off their fourth and final series of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday, which means that we were all treated to yet another wacky, over-the-top, only-in-Vegas pregame ceremony.

Those intro spectacles have become infamous across hockey this spring, and the Golden Knights have only gotten more ambitious and aggressive with them as the playoffs have gone on. I mean, they cut a fighter jet in half last round as they played the Winnipeg Jets.

With the Capitals on the other side of the Stanley Cup Final, many wondered what they'd go with to intimidate Washington. Fighting a bunch of U.S. presidents? Slicing the Capitol Building in half? Killing a Bald Eagle, perhaps?

No, they oddly went with a "Game of Thrones" themed LARPing showcase.

Vegas sure knows how to put on a show! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/v2uGfgJ7r8 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 29, 2018

Personally, I was a little disappointed by the lack of an emphatic finale to close out that wild spectacle, but maybe they just set the bar too high with the fighter jet explosion in the Western Final.

As you'd likely expect, this one still got the people talking...for better or for worse.

WTF am I watching? #VegasKnightsIntro — Bill Burr (@billburr) May 29, 2018

What's crazy is that there's a real game to played after the caped men, some of whom are flying, stop fighting the other caped men. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 29, 2018

Yeah, ok, I'll root for the team that busts out a catapult in its pregame. Sold. — Daniel Barbarisi (@DanBarbarisi) May 29, 2018

This is all extremely stupid and excessive and if we all didn’t want to watch it then maybe one of our teams should have beaten the Knights. — Justin Fisher (@thejustinfisher) May 29, 2018

My kid is entirely engrossed in this #VGK intro and that's awesome. And if you don't like it, man, lighten the hell up. It's Vegas, it's kitschy, and it's glorious. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 29, 2018

Just not enough going on in this Vegas pregame. A little too understated. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) May 29, 2018

Regardless of your thoughts on the intro, following it up with Michael Buffer announcing the starting lineups was a pretty great touch.

LET'S GET READYYYY TO RUMMBLLLLLE



*runs through a wall* pic.twitter.com/45LkKz5AK0 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 29, 2018

And, yes, they eventually played a hockey game.