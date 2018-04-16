NHL Playoffs 2018 Monday highlights, scores, updates, news: Bruins, Lightning, Predators, Sharks try to extend series leads

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Monday's slate of games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs feature four series entering a pivotal Game 3. On the early shift, the Bruins will play the Maple Leafs while the Lightning will play the Devils. The late-night shift will be Predators vs. Avalanche and Ducks vs. Sharks.

The Lightning have put up 10 goals in two games to the Devils' five, including a multi-goal game from the Lightning's Alex Killorn in Game 2. Perhaps even crazier, five different Tampa Bay players scored in Game 1. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, will once again be without Nazem Kadri as they try to battle back against a physical Bruins team that scored seven goals in Game 2, including a hat trick from David Pastrnak.

The Predators are trying to go up 3-0 against the pesky Avs, as the Ducks try to avoid falling into a 3-0 deficit in the Battle of California. The game moves to San Jose, notorious for the crowd noise in "The Tank," so the Ducks will have their work cut out for them.

Monday's full schedule

Devils starting Schneider in Game 3

After a rough start to the series for Devils' goalie Keith Kincaid, who was pulled in Game 2, John Hynes will have Cory Schneider in net. Schneider had 10 saves against 10 shots in his appearance Saturday, but starting with a clean slate will provide a new set of challenges for the veteran netminder. Full story here.

Nazem Kadri still serving suspension for Maple Leafs

Kadri will miss two more games for the Maple Leafs, who have to win a game if they're planning on getting him back this season. Kadri was suspended for shoving Tommy Wingels' head into the boards, subsequently concussing him. They'll look to get their first win in what's been a disappointing postseason so far. Full story here.

