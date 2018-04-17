NHL Playoffs 2018 Monday highlights, scores, updates, news: Leafs benefit from bad call to beat Bruins

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Monday's slate of games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs feature four series entering a pivotal Game 3. The Leafs managed to climb back into their series against the Bruins with a win in Toronto. The Lightning will play the Devils and the late-night shift will be Predators vs. Avalanche and Ducks vs. Sharks.

The Predators are trying to go up 3-0 against the pesky Avs, as the Ducks try to avoid falling into a 3-0 deficit in the Battle of California. The game moves to San Jose, notorious for the crowd noise in "The Tank," so the Ducks will have their work cut out for them.

If you missed any of Sunday's action, you can see a recap of the Penguins, Wild, Blue Jackets and Golden Knights' wins by checking our updates here.

Monday's full schedule

Leafs take one back from Bruins

The Maple Leafs got back in their series against Bruins, securing a 4-2 win on home ice Monday night. It was a big statement game from the Leafs, who were able to get a consistent offensive attack going against Boston for the first time in the series. They got two goals from Patrick Marleau, one from Auston Matthews and one from James van Riemsdyk.

They also got some very solid goaltending from Freddie Andersen, who made 40 saves in the win -- including these absurd ones.

Insane stick save by Freddie Andersen to rob Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/WO4axZUUfj — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2018

Another look at Andersen’s crazy stick save pic.twitter.com/5vgNezsLUH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2018

Freddie Andersen gets shoved into his own net, still makes the save pic.twitter.com/T6lzEkxp8i — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2018

Matthews was almost invisible in the first couple games in Boston, but he made his presence felt in Game 3. The 20-year-old got his first point of the series on this great shot that beat Tuukka Rask in the second period. That goal also gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame, making it the official game-winner.

After dropping the first two games of their series against the Bruins in Boston, the Maple Leafs got a big break in their first period back in Toronto. Late in the first, Boston's Riley Nash was whistled for a delay of game penalty after officials ruled that he launched the puck straight into the crowd from the Bruins' defensive zone.

However, replays clearly showed that Nash's clear attempt rode up the glass before going out of play, meaning it shouldn't have been a penalty.

The “over the glass” penalty that led to the Leafs power play goal pic.twitter.com/5UbxiJ6twh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 16, 2018

The ruling on the ice wasn't reviewable, so the Leafs headed to the power play and scored seven seconds into the man-advantage to to take a 1-0 lead.

Devils starting Schneider in Game 3

After a rough start to the series for Devils' goalie Keith Kincaid, who was pulled in Game 2, John Hynes will have Cory Schneider in net. Schneider had 10 saves against 10 shots in his appearance Saturday, but starting with a clean slate will provide a new set of challenges for the veteran netminder. Full story here.

Nazem Kadri still serving suspension for Maple Leafs

Kadri will miss two more games for the Maple Leafs, who have to win a game if they're planning on getting him back this season. Kadri was suspended for shoving Tommy Wingels' head into the boards, subsequently concussing him. They'll look to get their first win in what's been a disappointing postseason so far. Full story here.

