NHL Playoffs 2018: Odds, prop bets for Flyers vs. Penguins, other first-round series

Outside of the favored Nashville Predators, there's a lot up in the air when it comes to Stanley Cup playoff projections, but things will start sorting themselves out in no time with the first round of postseason action on tap for Wednesday.

In the meantime, there are also plenty of prop bets to peruse as the opening series get underway, with Bovada releasing odds on everything from how many games will go to overtime during the entire playoffs to how many games it will take the Predators to dispatch of the Colorado Avalanche:

How many games will the Stanley Cup-winning team play in the NHL playoffs?

Over/Under 23.5

How many games will go to overtime in the NHL playoffs?

Over/Under 20.5

How many first-round series will be decided in 7 games in the NHL playoffs?

Over/Under 2.5

How many first-round series will be decided in 4 games in the NHL playoffs?

Over 1.5 +180 (9/5)

Under 1.5 -220 (5/11)

Exact Result

Colorado Avalanche win 4-0 40/1

Colorado Avalanche win 4-1 20/1

Colorado Avalanche win 4-2 10/1

Colorado Avalanche win 4-3 17/2

Nashville Predators win 4-0 9/2

Nashville Predators win 4-1 5/2

Nashville Predators win 4-2 3/1

Nashville Predators win 4-3 7/2

Exact Result

Columbus Blue Jackets win 4-0 12/1

Columbus Blue Jackets win 4-1 7/1

Columbus Blue Jackets win 4-2 9/2

Columbus Blue Jackets win 4-3 5/1

Washington Capitals win 4-0 10/1

Washington Capitals win 4-1 5/1

Washington Capitals win 4-2 9/2

Washington Capitals win 4-3 15/4

Exact Result

Los Angeles Kings win 4-0 12/1

Los Angeles Kings win 4-1 7/1

Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 9/2

Los Angeles Kings win 4-3 5/1

Vegas Golden Knights win 4-0 10/1

Vegas Golden Knights win 4-1 5/1

Vegas Golden Knights win 4-2 9/2

Vegas Golden Knights win 4-3 15/4

Exact Result

Minnesota Wild win 4-0 18/1

Minnesota Wild win 4-1 10/1

Minnesota Wild win 4-2 5/1

Minnesota Wild win 4-3 11/2

Winnipeg Jets win 4-0 17/2

Winnipeg Jets win 4-1 4/1

Winnipeg Jets win 4-2 4/1

Winnipeg Jets win 4-3 13/4

Exact Result

New Jersey Devils win 4-0 28/1

New Jersey Devils win 4-1 16/1

New Jersey Devils win 4-2 15/2

New Jersey Devils win 4-3 8/1

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 5/1

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 11/4

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 7/2

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 7/2

Exact Result

Philadelphia Flyers win 4-0 20/1

Philadelphia Flyers win 4-1 12/1

Philadelphia Flyers win 4-2 6/1

Philadelphia Flyers win 4-3 13/2

Pittsburgh Penguins win 4-0 7/1

Pittsburgh Penguins win 4-1 13/4

Pittsburgh Penguins win 4-2 15/4

Pittsburgh Penguins win 4-3 13/4