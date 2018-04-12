NHL Playoffs 2018: Predators' Pekka Rinne is the favorite to win Conn Smythe Trophy
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is right behind him
The Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, and so, too, is the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy.
As the Pittsburgh Penguins vie for a historic three-peat, the Winnipeg Jets look to make history in their own record books, the Nashville Predators hunt for a one-up of last year's run and the rest of the NHL skates for the Cup, there are plenty of big names who figure to be in the mix for the league's annual postseason MVP award.
Only one, however, is the favorite as the first round gets going this week, and that favorite is a 35-year-old goalie.
Pekka Rinne, the same veteran net-minder who carried Nashville to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016-17, is the No. 1 name to watch in this year's Conn Smythe Trophy competition, according to Bovada odds released this week.
The top 10 players with the best odds are as follows:
G Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators: 17/2
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: 14/1
G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights: 16/1
F Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators: 18/1
G Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins: 18/1
F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning: 20/1
F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: 22/1
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets: 22/1
F Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators: 25/1
F Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: 25/1
