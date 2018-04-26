NHL Playoffs 2018: Ranking the eight remaining playoff teams based on first-round performance

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is in the books and only eight teams remain.

The matchups are set for the second round, which looks to be a doozy with four intriguing series. But before the second round gets underway on Thursday, let's take a minute to take evaluate where each team stands after one series of postseason play.

Which teams were the most impressive in Round 1? Which ones are just lucky to be moving on?

Regardless of where a team may fall on this list, it's important to not count them out moving forward. They all found a way to get to the next phase, and each new series presents an opportunity for a team to push the reset button and work on the things that may not have gone their way in the previous round.

Here are the rankings: