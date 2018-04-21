NHL Playoffs 2018 schedule, updates, news, highlights: Bruins, Lightning look to advance

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

A day after the Minnesota Wild were ousted from contention, and both the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers clung to life with upsets over the Presidents' Trophy winners and defending Stanley Cup champions, two more teams face do-or-die situations in Saturday's slate of postseason action.

The New Jersey Devils are two games removed from dropping five goals on the league's high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning, but they'll need to channel some of that offensive energy if they want to avoid elimination in one of the day's first games. Ditto for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won Game 3, but have been outscored 17-9 by their rival Boston Bruins. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are deadlocked in a 2-2 series after the latter squeaked out a double-overtime win in Game 4.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need for tonight's action:

Saturday's full schedule

Devils at Lightning, 3 p.m. -- NBC, NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports



Blue Jackets at Capitals, 3 p.m. -- NBC, NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports



Maple Leafs at Bruins, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Updated playoff bracket

Live game updates

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games



Odds for each series



