NHL Playoffs 2018 schedule, updates, news, highlights: Lightning advance; Caps win in OT

A day after the Minnesota Wild were ousted from contention, and both the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers clung to life with upsets over the Presidents' Trophy winners and defending Stanley Cup champions, another team fell victim to its do-or-die situation. The Devils came up short in their Game 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two games removed from dropping five goals on the Lightning, the Devils cut Tampa's lead in half in the final three minutes of Saturday's showdown, but couldn't do much more than that, falling 3-1 and out of the postseason.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, went to overtime (yes, again) after entering deadlocked in a 2-2 series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Washington pulled out another close victory, this one thanks to a clutch score from Nicklas Backstrom.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who won Game 3, will look to stave off elimination later in the day, but have been outscored 17-9 by their rival Boston Bruins.

Lightning hold off late Devils rally, eliminate New Jersey with 3-1 win

One more team is moving on, and one more team is out of the playoffs as the Lightning took care of the Devils, eliminating the up-and-coming Metropolitan youngsters with a two-goal decision fueled by steady play from their big names.

Three days after holding the Devils to just one goal, Tampa Bay did the same thing on Saturday, with Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy halting all but one of the 27 shots sent his way. Nikita Kucherov, meanwhile, padded the Lightning's 1-0 lead on a third-period score set up by some superb work from deadline acquisition J.T. Miller right in front of New Jersey's Cory Schneider.

.@86Kucherov puts the Lightning up 2-0 with his 5th of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/IAn3vt4gWV — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 21, 2018

The Devils weren't completely without life at the tail end of Saturday's game, finally getting the puck past Vasilevskiy once they pulled Schneider with three minutes left. But an empty-netter from Ryan Callahan sealed the deal and secured the series win for Tampa Bay, which scored at least three goals in four of the team's five first-round games.

The Lightning now wait to see who they'll play in the second round -- either the Bruins or the Maple Leafs, who are one loss away from their own elimination.

Their momentum on Saturday got started on Mikhail Sergachev's goal. The 19-year-old defenseman -- a top prospect of the Montreal Canadiens before landing in Tampa Bay as part of the Jonathan Drouin trade before the season -- laced a bullet past Schneider for his first-ever career playoff goal with just under 12 minutes left in the opening period.

Capitals get another overtime victory on clutch Backstrom goal

Washington headed to a fourth period for the fourth time in its series with Columbus despite taking a late 3-2 lead in the third period. Oliver Bjorkstrand, who had yet to score his first playoff goal, knotted Saturday's Game 5 at three goals apiece on this beautiful redirect, which capped a third period that saw Columbus outshoot the Caps 16-1:

Bjorkstrand's tip beats Holtby to tie the game at 3 pic.twitter.com/FP5LgIvaZl — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 21, 2018

Sergei Bobrovsky then put on a show early in OT, robbing Alex Ovechkin and the Caps of several scoring opportunities:

Backstrom then finished things off with his second of the game on a tip off Dmitry Orlov's shot, burying the Blue Jackets in overtime for the second straight matchup of the series.

Nicklas Backstrom with the deflection and the Capitals win Game 5! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/wYPf5xjdqD — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 21, 2018

Calvert whiffs on breakaway, but still scores to tie it up in Washington

The Capitals-Blue Jackets game was going exactly as you'd expect early on, too. In other words, it was an absolute circus. A period after an Ovechkin turnover led to a Matt Calvert score and preceded an immediate response from Washington, the Caps went up 2-1 in the second. But Washington's defense couldn't hold up on a breakaway by Calvert -- a breakaway during which Calvert completely whiffed on his shot and yet found a way to stick with the puck, spin around and tie the game on a poke past Braden Holtby.

Calvert whiffs on the breakaway, then spins and scores. It's his second goal of the game. #CBJ ties 2-2 pic.twitter.com/jDxFHlzMKJ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 21, 2018

It's safe to say Bobrovsky was on his game early, though, especially after he robbed Ovechkin of this wide-open shot:

Overhead of Bobrovsky robbing Ovechkin. Unreal pic.twitter.com/O1zpFBAIHX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2018

And all indications early in Saturday's clash were not good for the Caps when that Ovechkin turnover, forced by Seth Jones, set up a short-handed goal by Matt Calvert.

For the first time this series, it's #CBJ with the first goal of the game – a short-handed goal from Calvert pic.twitter.com/dulfvSXDI2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 21, 2018

But the Capitals, unlike themselves at a number of points during their first-round series with Columbus, wasted no time responding. With a little help from the puck, which bounced up and off Bobrovsky's stick and into the net, Backstrom reset the game, knotting the score at 1-1, with a little over 6:30 left in the first.

Bobrovsky got his stick on Backstrom's pass, but it deflects up and in off the netminder's back! pic.twitter.com/s7Z76gVUym — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 21, 2018

