NHL Playoffs 2018 schedule, updates, news, highlights: Lightning strike early vs. Devils

A day after the Minnesota Wild were ousted from contention, and both the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers clung to life with upsets over the Presidents' Trophy winners and defending Stanley Cup champions, two more teams face do-or-die situations in Saturday's slate of postseason action.

The New Jersey Devils are two games removed from dropping five goals on the league's high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning, but they'll need to channel some of that offensive energy if they want to avoid elimination in one of the day's first games. Ditto for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won Game 3, but have been outscored 17-9 by their rival Boston Bruins. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are deadlocked in a 2-2 series after the latter squeaked out a double-overtime win in Game 4.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need for tonight's action:

Saturday's full schedule

Devils at Lightning, (GameTracker) -- NBC, NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports



Blue Jackets at Capitals, (GameTracker) -- NBC, NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports



Maple Leafs at Bruins, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Updated playoff bracket

CBSSports.com illustration by Mike Meredith

Caps respond after Ovechkin turnover leads to early Blue Jackets lead

The series lead is on the line in D.C., where the Caps have Braden Holtby in the net for a crucial Game 5 showdown. And all indications early in Saturday's clash were not good when an Alex Ovechkin turnover, forced by Seth Jones, set up a short-handed goal by Matt Calvert.

For the first time this series, it's #CBJ with the first goal of the game – a short-handed goal from Calvert pic.twitter.com/dulfvSXDI2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 21, 2018

But the Capitals, unlike themselves at a number of points during their first-round series with Columbus, wasted no time responding. With a little help from the puck, which bounced up and off Sergei Bobrovsky's stick and into the net, Nicklas Backstrom reset the game, knotting the score at 1-1, with a little over 6:30 left in the first.

Bobrovsky got his stick on Backstrom's pass, but it deflects up and in off the netminder's back! pic.twitter.com/s7Z76gVUym — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 21, 2018

Sergachev logs first career playoff goal as Lightning strike early

In their hunt to eliminate the Devils in five, the Lightning struck first on Saturday, and they did it with a first from Mikhail Sergachev. The 19-year-old defenseman -- a top prospect of the Montreal Canadiens before landing in Tampa Bay as part of the Jonathan Drouin trade before the season -- laced a bullet past Cory Schneider for his first-ever career playoff goal to put the home team up 1-0 with just under 12 minutes left in the opening period.

Sergachev puts the Lightning up 1-0 in the first. pic.twitter.com/CeaMBdfBML — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 21, 2018

