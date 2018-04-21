NHL Playoffs 2018 scores, schedule, updates, news, highlights: Predators, Avalanche in stalemate, Flyers survive

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The Philadelphia Flyers will play in a Game 6 after getting a late goal Friday night to beat the Penguins, 3-2. In Friday's other two games, the Winnipeg Jets will advance to the next round after dominating the Wild 5-0. The President's Trophy-winning Nashville Predators are one victory over the Avalanche away from moving on to the second round of the 2018 bracket.

The Avs, despite playing tough and preventing Nashville from sealing a sweep thanks to a Game 3 "W," face long odds to upset the Predators, who are 2-0 all-time when they're up 3-1. With that being said, they're giving the Predators everything they can handle as both teams look for the first goal of the game in what's been a stagnant game.

Predators and Avalanche battle it out for first goal

The Predators and the Avalanche are in the middle of a ground war so far, with the Avalanche's backs against the wall as they try to force a Game 6 in Colorado. It's been a grind, but Andrew Hammond and Pekka Rinne have been spectacular in an evenly matched game. In addition to being a feisty 0-0 game, there have been only three penalties. The only shenanigans came when Jared Bednar tried to sub an entire line after an icing, but that's just opportunistic coaching.

Rinne has more than lived up to his Vezina Trophy finalist nomination, picking up 17 saves through two, and Hammond is keeping up with him, covering up second-chance opportunity after second-chance opportunity and snagging 24 saves of his own. Multiple scrums in front of the net with Hammond in the center have ended with the puck miraculously getting cleared, and this game has the distinct feeling of first-goal-wins as we head into the third period.

Flyers force Game 6 with late Couturier goal

After a long, arduous third period, it was the Flyers' Sean Couturier, playing injured, who delivered Friday's game-winning goal against the Penguins in Game 5. Couturier's heroics staved off elimination for the Flyers and ensures there will be a Game 6 back in Philly on Sunday. Couturier's shot was a snipe from the blue line the went through the entire defense, and Matt Murray never found it.

Michal Neuvirth then made an unbelievable save to maintain the lead for the Flyers, and an empty netter from Matt Read on Valterri Filppula's assist (his third point of the game) at 19:42 sealed the 4-2 win. Couturier's goal came at 18:45 at the tail end of a relentless Flyers attack. These teams will head back to Philly as the Penguins try again to clinch, and the Flyers try to force a deciding Game 7 after what was easily the best game of the series.

Sean Couturier scores to give the Flyers a late lead. Brian Dumoulin feels betrayed by his shin pad pic.twitter.com/KLN5Lbt0Wd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2018

Neuvirth robs Crosby to preserve the Flyers lead, because why not pic.twitter.com/dlW14voQAP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2018

Earlier in the game, it took the Flyers 17:29 of grinding, but they finally got on the board in the first period on a wicked one-timer wrist shot from Claude Giroux for his first goal of the series. The Flyers got off to the perfect start, drawing a penalty after a strong stretch of pressure and then killing a penalty of their own while the Penguins struggled to get any momentum. Neuvirth started strong for the Flyers, making a few saves, and the team looked like it was clicking outside of a silly penalty that the Penguins couldn't capitalize on.

Claude Giroux first goal vs Penguins in 9 games this year pic.twitter.com/paKfPVsleb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 20, 2018

For Giroux, the goal snapped an 11-game streak without a goal, which should be a huge confidence booster for not only Giroux, but the entire team moving forward.

The Penguins also got a scare when one of their stars Evgeni Malkin stayed on the ice after the Flyers' Jori Lehtera fell on his leg. Malkin returned to the game in the second period.

The Penguins' equalizer came 12 minutes into the second period when Bryan Rust nudged a wraparound goal past the skate of Neuvirth, who had hung on by the skin of his teeth for the previous five minutes after a slashing penalty from Shayne Gostisbehere put the Penguins on the attack in the power play. Neuvirth made a few nice -- if dangerous -- saves, but he couldn't hold the lead after losing Rust behind the net.

A sick wraparound from Bryan Rust ties the game in Pittsburgh! 😵



Watch the #StanleyCupPlayoffs here: https://t.co/C3ydDHK9Sx pic.twitter.com/2nkWA8LsdQ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 21, 2018

Rust now has nine goals in 16 elimination games for Penguins, and he continued to live up to his clutch reputation with the tying goal on Friday. Slightly under five minutes later, the Penguins scored again on a goal where everything went wrong for the Flyers. A turnover led to a rush for Pittsburgh and Jake Guentzel rifled a shot past Neuvirth, who just seemed to lose the puck off the stick. The momentum change within PPG Paints Arena was palpable and it looked like the Flyers were in trouble down 2-1, and a penalty did nothing to assuage those concerns.

However, Filppula scored a goal shorthanded for his second point of the game on a rare rebound off of Murray. Filppula was excellent on the first line for the Flyers, and he was the difference between the Flyers trailing 2-0 and keeping the game tied heading into the third. The Flyers were fighting for all they're worth, and the gravity of this game was apparent after two periods tied 2-2. Heading into the third period, neither team could quite pull away, as the Flyers fought for their season and the Penguins tried to put them away.

Filppula ties it shorthanded! pic.twitter.com/yBmcQUXgtH — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) April 21, 2018

The Flyers seemed to know that if this game went into overtime, it would be a huge momentum swing in favor of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh finished 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Flyers went just 0-for-1 in a game that saw a ton of 4-on-4 hockey. It was tough and physical, and far from Neuvirth's best game. But in the end, he came up clutch to keep the Flyers in the series, and that's why he got the start.

Jets dominate Wild to advance

The Minnesota Wild were facing a do-or-die Game 5 in Winnipeg and, boy, things did not go their way, with the Wild losing 5-0 after never recovering from a four-goal onslaught in the first period.

The Jets poured it on early, starting with a goal from Jacob Trouba just 31 seconds into the game, and that would have been the game winner on its own, but it didn't stop there.

Winnipeg's relentless attack just kept coming. They scored four goals on their first 10 shots of the first period, chasing Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk after just 12 minutes of action. The rest of the game was both teams just waiting on the game to be over, until Mark Scheifele scored his fourth goal of the series 32 seconds into the third period to go up 5-0. The Jets were simply the better team, as they have been for most of the series, and they'll go on to play the winner of Predators-Avalanche in the second round.

