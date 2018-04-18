NHL Playoffs 2018 scores, updates, news, odds: Flyers look to even up series with Penguins

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

There's only one team with a shot of getting eliminated on Wednesday night when the NHL playoffs resume. The San Jose Sharks will try to close out the Anaheim Ducks in what's been an ugly series, while the Devils and Avalanche will look to even up their series after each earning a win on home ice on Monday.

In the opening game of the night, the Penguins face the Flyers in a pivotal Game 4 with the Pens up 2-1 against the Pennsylvania rivals. There hasn't been a competitive game yet in this series, so we'll see if Wednesday bucks that trend. Meanwhile, the Devils look for an improbable 2-2 tie at home after proving that they can score, too, in Game 3.

The graveyard shift features the Avalanche trying to tie things up with a Nashville team that got a little bit chippy when they got down in Game 3, and a Sharks team looking to just survive what has been a dirty series with the Ducks.

Wednesday's full schedule

Maple Leafs playing final game without Nazem Kadri after suspension

Thankfully, this is the last time we'll have to mention this, but the Maple Leafs will once again be without Nazem Kadri against the Bruins for the third game of his three-game suspension for checking Tommy Wingels' head into the glass. The Maple Leafs won their last game without him, and they'll try to overcome his absence one last time. Full story here.

Flyers' Sean Couturier out Wednesday

Flyers' star Sean Couturier suffered an injury after a collision with Radko Gudas in practice, and the Flyers will be without their No. 2 goal scorer for the regular season. It's a major blow for a team that restored hope in Game 3, and the Flyers will need to dig deep to find goals from someone besides Claude Giroux. Full story here.

Golden Knights now front-runners in Stanley Cup odds

As the first team to win a playoff series, Vegas is all in on the home team. After sweeping the Kings behind the dominant play of Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights look like the real deal. Full story here.

Nashville's Pekka Rinne a Vezina Trophy finalist

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Pekka Rinne joins Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, but with two of those three goalies in action tonight, we can watch some of the best goalies in the league play on Wednesday. Full story here.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games



Odds for each series



