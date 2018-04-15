NHL Playoffs 2018 Sunday news, schedule, updates: Penguins look to rebound vs. Flyers

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs rolls along Sunday with some teams looking to get back on track and others looking to push their opponent to the edge of elimination. The only series tied after two games thus far is the Penguins and Flyers, who will meet Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. The Penguins took it to the Flyers with a 7-0 win in Game 1, and the Flyers returned the favor with a 5-1 victory in Game 2. Both teams will look to gain an edge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jets look to continue their absolute dominance over the Wild, but the series has shifted back to Minnesota so we'll have to see if that makes any difference. So far, the Wild have looked completely overmatched by the Jets' offensive attack. Shortly after the puck drops on Jets-Wild, the Capitals will look to rebound from their Game 1 collapse in overtime against the surging Blue Jackets.

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings head to L.A. for Game 3 of their series. The first two games have been defensive battles, with the Knights taking Game 1 by a score of 1-0, then also taking Game 2 in double-overtime, 2-1. The Kings' inability to generate opportunities on offense has been the major story so far, as they've only mustered a single goal in eight periods of play.

Four games were on the slate Saturday, and four teams were able to increase their series lead from 1-0 to 2-0. The Lightning, Predators, Bruins and Sharks were all able to pick up their second win.

Here, we have everything you need to follow along. Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule, game-by-game updates and odds/predictions for the entire postseason.

Sunday's Full Schedule

