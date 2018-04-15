NHL Playoffs 2018 Sunday scores, news, schedule, updates: Penguins go up 2-1 on Flyers, Capitals look to rebound

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs rolls along Sunday with some teams looking to get back on track and others looking to push their opponent to the edge of elimination. The Penguins re-asserted themselves in Game 3 against the Flyers, using a huge second period to propel them to a 5-1 win and a 2-1 series lead. The Penguins took it to the Flyers with a 7-0 win in Game 1, and the Flyers returned the favor with a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Jets look to continue their absolute dominance over the Wild, but the series has shifted back to Minnesota so we'll have to see if that makes any difference. So far, the Wild have looked completely overmatched by the Jets' offensive attack. Shortly after the puck drops on Jets-Wild, the Capitals will look to rebound from their Game 1 collapse in overtime against the surging Blue Jackets.

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings head to L.A. for Game 3 of their series. The first two games have been defensive battles, with the Knights taking Game 1 by a score of 1-0, then also taking Game 2 in double-overtime, 2-1. The Kings' inability to generate opportunities on offense has been the major story so far, as they've only mustered a single goal in eight periods of play.

Four games were on the slate Saturday, and four teams were able to increase their series lead from 1-0 to 2-0. The Lightning, Predators, Bruins and Sharks were all able to pick up their second win.

Here, we have everything you need to follow along. Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule, game-by-game updates and odds/predictions for the entire postseason.

Sunday's Full Schedule

Penguins break it open

The second period has turned Game 3 into the one-sided affair that we've come to expect from this series. The Penguins broke it open thanks to two straight power play goals -- one from Derick Brassard and one from Evgeni Malkin. Both were one-timed beauties.

Great pass, great shot pic.twitter.com/15AxwXbuLX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

Malkin on the power play to make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/ApmLipwGst — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

The real devastating blow came when the Penguins' scored five seconds after Malkin's power play goal, tying the record for the quickest two goals in Stanley Cup playoff history. It happened because Sidney Crosby was able to do this to Claude Giroux on the faceoff at center ice.

The Flyers were able to get one back thanks to Travis Sanheim's first career playoff goal, but climbing out of a 4-0 hole is certainly no easy task. It had to be a pretty demoralizing period for the Flyers, who outplayed the Pens in opening frame before letting things get away from them in the second.

Sidney Crosby gets back on the scoresheet

After notching a hat trick in the Penguins' dominant Game 1 victory, Sidney Crosby had a frustrating time in Pittsburgh's Game 2 loss. However, the captain got back to his productive ways early in Game 3, notching a nice wrap-around goal during the first period in Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby opens the scoring with his fourth goal of the series pic.twitter.com/5VWO0jb6jm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

That's an excellent display of footwork and hands in the same sequence. It's also a tough pill to swallow for Philly fans, who were chanting "Crosby sucks" and sticking his picture in urinals at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The Battle of Philadelphia is certainly alive and well.

