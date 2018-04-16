NHL Playoffs 2018 Sunday scores, news, schedule, updates: Wild stun Jets, Penguins go up 2-1 on Flyers

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs rolls along Sunday and we're following all of the action. The Penguins re-asserted themselves in Game 3 against the Flyers, using a huge second period to propel them to a 5-1 win and a 2-1 series lead. The Wild also got back into their series with the Jets, scoring four goals in the second period to roar to a 6-2 win and cut the Jets' series lead to 2-1.

The Capitals will look to rebound from their Game 1 collapse in overtime against the surging Blue Jackets. Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings head to L.A. for Game 3 of their series. The first two games have been defensive battles, with the Knights taking Game 1 by a score of 1-0, then also taking Game 2 in double-overtime, 2-1. The Kings' inability to generate opportunities on offense has been the major story so far, as they've only mustered a single goal in eight periods of play.

Here, we have everything you need to follow along. Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule, game-by-game updates and odds/predictions for the entire postseason.

Sunday's Full Schedule

Wild cured by home cooking, stun Jets with big win

Sometimes, even the greatest of frustrations can be solved with a little home cooking.

That was the case for the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. After getting outplayed and frustrated through the first two games of their opening-round series against the Jets, the Wild returned home to Minnesota for Game 3 and turned it into a statement win that few saw coming – taking down Winnipeg, 6-2.

Things got off to a shaky start for the Wild in the early going, as they took two penalties in the first three-and-a-half minutes and Devan Dubnyk gave up an ugly, ugly goal to Blake Wheeler on the power play.

The nastiness that came at the end of Game 2 carried over into Sunday, as tempers flared early and often in the first period of Game 3. The Wild were able to bait the Jets into a few dumb penalties, and Minnesota took advantage -- scoring twice on the power play in the opening frame. It was the confidence boost Minnesota's offensive unit desperately needed. In each of the first two games of the series, the Wild were held off the board until the third period.

After a Tyler Myers goal cut Minnesota's lead to one in the second period, the Wild looked to be fading. They took a couple of penalties and went over seven and a half minutes without an attempt on net. It looked like momentum was tilting in Winnipeg's favor, but then Mikael Granlund found Eric Staal for this sick highlight.

Granlund with a sick spin-o-rama pass to set up Staal’s snipe pic.twitter.com/kWr2SWC7NG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 16, 2018

That goal reignited the home crowd and was the first of three Wild goals in 3:43 to close out the second period. They took a 6-2 lead into the third period, and that score ultimately held on to be the final.

That's Alexander Ovechkin's music!

Alex Ovechkin got his first goal of the playoffs on Sunday night in Washington. He also got his second. He did both on the power play, and you can probably guess from where on the ice.

.@ovi8 is having a good night at the office. pic.twitter.com/wwdayViMcU — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 16, 2018

Columbus is probably not going to want to give him that shot moving forward. There is PLENTY of evidence to suggest it's a very bad idea.

Penguins bounce back with another big win

After notching a hat trick in the Penguins' dominant Game 1 victory, Sidney Crosby had a frustrating time in Pittsburgh's Game 2 loss. However, the captain got back to his productive ways early in Game 3, notching a nice wrap-around goal during the first period in Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby opens the scoring with his fourth goal of the series pic.twitter.com/5VWO0jb6jm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

That's an excellent display of footwork and hands in the same sequence. It's also a tough pill to swallow for Philly fans, who were chanting "Crosby sucks" and sticking his picture in urinals at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

Despite going into the intermission down 1-0, the Flyers actually outplayed the Penguins for most of the first. However, things didn't quite go their way on the other side of the break.

The second period turned Game 3 into the one-sided affair that we've come to expect from this series. The Penguins broke it open thanks to two straight power play goals -- one from Derick Brassard and one from Evgeni Malkin. Both were one-timed beauties.

Great pass, great shot pic.twitter.com/15AxwXbuLX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

Malkin on the power play to make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/ApmLipwGst — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2018

The real devastating blow came when the Penguins scored five seconds after Malkin's power play goal, tying the record for the quickest two goals in Stanley Cup playoff history. It happened because Sidney Crosby was able to do this to Claude Giroux on the faceoff at center ice.

The Flyers were able to get one back thanks to Travis Sanheim's first career playoff goal, but climbing out of a 4-0 hole is certainly no easy task. Ultimately, for the second straight game in the series, the final scoreline read 5-1. This time, the Penguins were on the victorious end, taking back control of the series.

Both teams have proven to have their weaknesses and can be inconsistent, but the biggest key for the Flyers is not letting the Penguins kill them on special teams. Philadelphia had the third-worst penalty kill in the league this season, while the Penguins' power play unit was the best in the league. That was a big key for the Pens on Sunday, as they went 3-for-7 on their man-advantage opportunities in Game 3. The Flyers, meanwhile, went 0-for-6 on the power play.

