NHL Playoffs 2018: The Vegas Golden Knights are the new Stanley Cup favorites
Imagine reading this a year ago
A year ago, the Vegas Golden Knights literally had no players. Now, as the NHL's latest expansion team waits to see who it will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, the Golden Knights are the favorites to win it all.
Seriously.
If you thought Vegas loved itself some Vegas just after New Year's, you were right. When the upstart franchise stormed its way into playoff contention as the league's best expansion team in the history of hockey, oddsmakers had no choice but to put them among championship hopefuls. One series into their inaugural postseason run, however, the Golden Knights have already surpassed the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators and defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins as favorites to go the distance.
That's according to these odds released by Bovada this week:
Vegas Golden Knights: 9/2
Nashville Predators: 5/1
Tampa Bay Lightning: 11/2
Boston Bruins: 6/1
Winnipeg Jets: 15/2
Pittsburgh Penguins: 8/1
San Jose Sharks: 10/1
Columbus Blue Jackets: 18/1
Toronto Maple Leafs: 20/1
Washington Capitals: 20/1
Philadelphia Flyers: 40/1
New Jersey Devils: 50/1
Colorado Avalanche: 66/1
Minnesota Wild: 100/1
Anaheim Ducks: 125/1
-
NHL coaching tracker: Flames ax Gulutzan
All the hires, firings and retirements of the hockey world in one place
-
NHL names 2018 Vezina Trophy finalists
Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy are also up for the award
-
Knights sweep first-ever playoff series
Vegas becomes the third team in North American pro sports history to sweep its inaugural playoff...
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
-
Jets vs. Wild breakdown, predictions
Following a Game 3 loss, the Jets have bounced back to push Minnesota to the brink
-
Capitals-Blue Jackets schedule, results
The Capitals finally found some puck luck after dropping two straight OT games