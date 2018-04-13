NHL Playoffs 2018 Thursday games, scores, schedule, results: Bruins, Leafs trading blows

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs rolls on Thursday night, with five more series and 10 more teams set to begin their postseason run, headlined by the top seeds in the West and East -- Nashville and Tampa Bay -- taking to the ice.

After a Wednesday night that saw the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins absolutely embarrass the rival Philadelphia Flyers, the Winnipeg Jets claim a comeback win over the Minnesota Wild and the upstart Vegas Golden Knights log win No. 1 against the Los Angeles Kings after an inexplicable pregame show, the next slate of playoff hockey includes bouts involving the reigning Western Conference champs and -- believe it or not -- last year's last-place NHL team.

Scroll down forThursday's full schedule, with GameTrackers, and updates from all the action around the NHL.

Thursday's schedule, results

Bruins and Leafs trading blows

The Bruins and Maples Leafs should be one of the more entertaining series of the first round, as both teams have plenty of offensive talent and play an exciting, fast-paced game. We got an immediate glimpse at that during Game 1 on Thursday.

Boston came out very hot on home ice, dominating the first 10 minutes of play and getting on the board early thanks to a Brad Marchand power play goal. It looked like Marchand may have entered the zone offside, but Toronto decided not to challenge and risk getting hit with another penalty.

Krug to Marchand and it’s 1-0 Bruins pic.twitter.com/6JX0cDjg2C — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

The Leafs eventually got their footing and battled their way back. They struck back with an equalizer in the first when Zach Hyman showcased some great speed and strength with this goal against the Bruins' top defensive pair of Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

Awesome show of strength and speed from Hyman to tie it pic.twitter.com/MEEFAHltuy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

This game has been quite delicious so far.

Brad Marchand out here licking dudes 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/jiJ2NxbmmZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2018

Kings' Doughty gets 1-game ban

The Golden Knights earned a 1-0 win over the Kings on Wednesday night in a game that set the tone for a physical series, and now we've got our first suspension of the playoffs. Kings' defenseman Drew Doughty will serve a one-game suspension for a hit to the head of Golden Knights' forward William Carrier halfway through the third period, NHL Player Safety announced Thursday.

The suspension is presumably due to a total neglect of the puck and the lack of effort to pull up. Carrier's penchant for bodying Doughty up all game likely did nothing to support his case either.

Doughty’s hit on Carrier pic.twitter.com/9Iy6cOoQZg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

It's a brutal blow to an already depleted Kings' defense that had Doughty, a strong candidate for the Norris Trophy, on the ice for nearly half of Wednesday's game (28:02 in icetime). Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort have already missed time for the Kings.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games

Just look here for a complete TV and game schedule assembled by our very own Pete Blackburn.

Who should you be cheering for this postseason?

If you find yourself without a team (or giving up on one -- see: Avs fans after Thursday night?), we have reasons that you should root for and reasons you should root against every single playoff contender. That includes the eight teams on deck for Thursday.

Who's going to win Thursday's games?

We don't know! But that's kind of the point. We have educated guesses and predictions, but all of that flies out the window once the puck is dropped. Either way, the staff here has made picks and bold predictions for the entire postseason. You can find those here.

Odds for each series

The experts at SportsLine have run simulations and have your betting odds for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Both conferences have genuinely interesting sleepers and matchups. You can find all of those odds here.