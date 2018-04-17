NHL Playoffs 2018 Tuesday highlights, scores, updates, news: Capitals eye rebound, Golden Knights try to sweep Kings

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Are you bold enough to still believe in the Washington Capitals? If so, good luck and godspeed. After blowing leads and ending up on the losing end of the first two games of their series against the Blue Jackets, the Capitals look to get back on track Tuesday night with a road win in Columbus. If they don't, they'll fall into a 3-0 series hole and get pushed to the brink of yet another disappointing playoff run.

The Minnesota Wild are also in action on Tuesday night, and they'll look to pull even with the Winnipeg Jets at two games apiece. After getting utterly dominated in the first two contests, the Wild returned to Minnesota on Sunday and got a big 6-2 win on home ice. Was it a fluke, or do they actually have a shot to hang with Winnipeg?

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to complete a sweep of the Kings in Los Angeles. It's been a tight, defense-first series between the two Pacific rivals but Vegas has left the Kings frustrated offensively while getting just enough offense themselves to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Kings have come back from 3-0 before -- they did it in 2014 against the Sharks -- but is it too much to think lightning can strike twice?

Stick with us here as we provide updates and highlights from the night's action.

If you missed any of Monday's games, you can find a recap of the big wins from the Leafs, Devils, Avalanche and Sharks by checking our updates here.

Tuesday's full schedule

Minnesota loses Zach Parise to fractured sternum

The Minnesota Wild lineup took a big hit on Tuesday with the news that veteran forward Zach Parise would miss the next several weeks with a fractured sternum. Parise suffered the injury during the Wild's 6-2 win over the Jets on Saturday. That's tough news for Minnesota, as the 33-year-old old has been a key offensive contributor thus far, scoring in each of the first three games of the series. They Wild already had their work cut out for them trying to keep pace with Winnipeg's high-powered offense, and now that task becomes even tougher with Parise out of action.

