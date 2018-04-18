NHL Playoffs 2018 Tuesday highlights, scores, updates, news: Capitals strike first again, Jets benefit from missed call

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Are you bold enough to still believe in the Washington Capitals? If so, good luck and godspeed. After blowing leads and ending up on the losing end of the first two games of their series against the Blue Jackets, the Capitals look to get back on track Tuesday night with a road win in Columbus. If they don't, they'll fall into a 3-0 series hole and get pushed to the brink of yet another disappointing playoff run.

The Minnesota Wild are also in action on Tuesday night, and they'll look to pull even with the Winnipeg Jets at two games apiece. After getting utterly dominated in the first two contests, the Wild returned to Minnesota on Sunday and got a big 6-2 win on home ice. Was it a fluke, or do they actually have a shot to hang with Winnipeg?

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to complete a sweep of the Kings in Los Angeles. It's been a tight, defense-first series between the two Pacific rivals but Vegas has left the Kings frustrated offensively while getting just enough offense themselves to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Kings have come back from 3-0 before -- they did it in 2014 against the Sharks -- but is it too much to think lightning can strike twice?

Stick with us here as we provide updates and highlights from the night's action.

If you missed any of Monday's games, you can find a recap of the big wins from the Leafs, Devils, Avalanche and Sharks by checking our updates here.

Tuesday's full schedule

Caps and Blue Jackets trade strikes

After a scoreless first half of regulation, the Capitals finally managed to beat Sergei Bobrovsky and open the scoring in Columbus. They got on the board thanks to this deflection from Tom Wilson in front of the Blue Jackets' net.

Tom Wilson deflection gives the Caps a lead pic.twitter.com/XuZsCQMFzl — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2018

The Caps appeared to pick up a second goal very quickly after Wilson's tally, but the Jackets challenged for an offside and the goal was overturned following review. That likely made plenty of stomachs turn in Capitals land, as Washington is desperate and hasn't been great at holding leads in this series so far.

And, wouldn't you know it, Columbus netted the equalizer just a few minutes later.

Pierre-Luc Dubois. Snipe city to tie it. pic.twitter.com/0lmUiDCY5b — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2018

That's the first career playoff goal for rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois, and it's a beauty.

The Capitals were able to reclaim that lead after Columbus gifted Washington a 5-on-3 opportunity with just over five minutes remaining in the second. Nicklas Backstrom found John Carlson at the point, and the Capitals defenseman ripped a blast that made it 2-1.

John Carlson reclaims the lead on the power play pic.twitter.com/9leh55Ud5N — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2018

That lead held until early in the third period, when Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson tortured the Washington defense with this disgusting sequence.

Artemi Panarin. What more can you say? pic.twitter.com/YcwdM8YyOf — x - The Cannon (@cbjcannon) April 18, 2018

Panarin's goal is his second of the playoffs, and -- with his assist to Dubois earlier in the night --his seventh point in three games.

As great of a goal as that was, it's also another case of the Caps suffering from breakdowns at very inopportune times. Dmitry Orlov's turnover in the offensive zone sprung that odd man rush, and Carlson had a fit trying to defend that passing on the break.

Jets go up 1-0 after crosscheck from Morrissey goes uncalled

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey got away with an egregious cross-check to the head of Eric Staal during Game 4 in Minnesota on Tuesday. However, Morrissey might want to keep his phone nearby after the game because there's a chance the league's Department of Player Safety could be calling. That's a bad, dirty check that may land him a suspension.

Morrissey cross checks Staal in the ear pic.twitter.com/9k5A494GPd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 18, 2018

The Jets would capitalize on that no-call, taking a 1-0 lead off a goal from Mark Scheifele on a slick pass from Kyle Connor. Wild goalie Devin Dubnyk never saw the shot coming due to a ruckus in front of the net. Despite desperate pleas from the Wild faithful for Bruce Boudreau to challenge the goal, as they believed the Jets were offside, Boudreau let it ride and kept the challenge in his pocket.

Mark Scheifele fires home a beauty to open the scoring for the Jets! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/mn8RydPbdr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2018

The Jets preserved the lead on a gorgeous save from Connor Hellebuyck, after the Wild's Mikael Granlund landed a cross to Mathew Dumba. It's been the Wild's best chance to score in this game, but they weren't quite able to capitalize due to Hellebuyck's quick glove.

Glove save and a beauty. pic.twitter.com/DN8ZbJjBpk — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 18, 2018

Minnesota loses Zach Parise to fractured sternum

The Minnesota Wild lineup took a big hit on Tuesday with the news that veteran forward Zach Parise would miss the next several weeks with a fractured sternum. Parise suffered the injury during the Wild's 6-2 win over the Jets on Saturday. That's tough news for Minnesota, as the 33-year-old old has been a key offensive contributor thus far, scoring in each of the first three games of the series. They Wild already had their work cut out for them trying to keep pace with Winnipeg's high-powered offense, and now that task becomes even tougher with Parise out of action.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games



Just look here for a complete TV and game schedule.

Who should you be cheering for this postseason?

If you find yourself without a team, we have reasons that you should root for and reasons you should root against every single playoff contender.

Odds for each series



The experts at SportsLine have run simulations and have your betting odds for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Both conferences have genuinely interesting sleepers and matchups. You can find all of those odds here.