NHL Playoffs 2018: Tuukka Rask throws a fit after losing his skate blade and giving up a goal

A Tampa Bay Lightning goal during the second period of Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins came as a result of a very unusual set of circumstances.

As the Lightning possessed the puck in the Bruins' zone, Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask had one of the detachable blades on his skates pop off in the middle of play. The equipment malfunction obviously would have made it difficult for Rask to maneuver in the crease, but he didn't put forth much of an effort to do so.

Instead, Rask appealed to a nearby official to blow play dead. The official did not oblige, play kept going, and the Lightning scored a pretty easy goal, cutting Boston's lead to 3-2.

This did not leave Rask, who has a history of having a temper, very pleased.

I WAS TOLD THIS RAZOR WAS A MACH 4. THIS IS CLEARLY A MACH 3 pic.twitter.com/S4iCXbKSnk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2018

While the skate issue is somewhat of a common occurrence for skaters, it's more rare to see it happen to a goalie. As such, a lot of people -- including Rask himself -- were quite confused as to what should happen in that situation.

According to the NHL's rulebook (14.1), the officials on the ice made the right call by letting play continue.

Play shall not be stopped nor the game delayed by reasons of adjustments to clothing, equipment, skates or sticks. The onus of maintaining clothing and equipment in proper condition shall be upon the player. If adjustments are required, the player shall leave the ice and play shall continue with a substitute. No delay shall be permitted for the repair or adjustment of goalkeeper's equipment. If adjustments are required, the goalkeeper shall leave the ice and his place shall be taken by the substitute goalkeeper immediately.

In retrospect, it probably would have made sense for Rask to remove his helmet or push the net out of place upon realizing that the skate blade was missing. Both of those actions would have resulted in a Delay of Game penalty, but that's better than giving up an easy goal. It's easier to say that when you're not in the heat of the moment and have access to a rulebook, though.

Either way, it's easy to understand why Rask was frustrated, but complaining to the officials (and chucking the detached razor) was the wrong move. It was a good call, just bad luck if you're the Bruins.